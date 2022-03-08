On Saturday, March 5th, two Odyssey Of The Mind (OOTM) teams from Calhoun Elementary School participated in the region tournament in Flowery Branch. Both teams performed extremely well and will be advancing to the state finals in Columbus, Georgia on April 2nd.
Odyssey of the Mind is a creative problem-solving program for students ranging in age from kindergarten through college. Students work on teams to solve problems creatively! Modeled on interscholastic sports, Odyssey of the Mind’s creative competitions combine the excitement of athletic competition with fun-filled, often zany mental gymnastics.
Teams match wits & abilities together to develop creative solutions to broadly defined problems. It allows students to work with others and provides them with the opportunity to learn creative problem solving, brainstorming, and teamwork skills.
Students form teams of up to seven members to develop a solution to one of six long-term problems over several months. During this time, teams are also working on developing their skills for other aspects of the competition.
Calhoun's first team comprised of students Callen Robertson, Ben Maynard, Jax Sumner, Mac Taylor, Morgan Cox, Anna Worley and Charlie Beth Hall were tasked to create a performance that included team-created vehicles that would help a group of characters escape an unusual room. The vehicle had to complete tasks that would release a "clue" that the team used to escape the room and solve a mystery. Team one was led by Mrs. Melea Robbins.
Calhoun’s second team was challenged with creating a performance about a young person enjoying a regular life in a regular world who wakes up from a 'dream' one day to discover she was transported into a circus world. The circus performance had original animals performing tricks, a clown that couldn't talk, a ringmaster and other circus characters. This team was led by Mrs. Angie Gravitt and included students Tanisha Venkatesu, Knolan Adkins, Jackson Hurd, Noah Riley, Evangeline Afdahl, EmmaGrace Cook and Molly Walraven.