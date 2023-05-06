Calhoun City Schools receives a generous donation to supply schools with Narcan to promote health and safety for students

From left to right: CCS Assistant Superintendent Dr. Peter Coombe, CCS Superintendent Dr. Michele Taylor, Calhoun City Police Chief Tony Pyle, Campus SRO Sergeant Mark Waycaster, Project Coordinator for Gordon County Drug Free Communities TaKoya Garrett, CHS School Social Worker and Task Force member Julianna Vess, Campus School Nurse Lisha Nichelson, and CHS Principal Casey Parker.
The Calhoun City Schools district received a generous donation from the Council on Alcohol and Drugs, Inc. presented by Project Coordinator for Gordon Prevention Initiative, TaKoya Garrett.
The check was used to purchase Narcan for all schools within the Pre-K through 12 district. This initiative is an important step forward in making our community safer and more prepared to handle emergencies related to drug use or exposure. We are grateful for the support of organizations like the Council on Alcohol and Drugs Inc. and their commitment to promoting health and safety in our community.
It was heartwarming to see the group of individuals receiving the donation as the Gordon Prevention Initiative’s mission is to create a healthy environment for you by enhancing protective factors and reducing youth substance use and other harmful behaviors. Among them were CCS Assistant Superintendent Dr. Peter Coombe, CCS Superintendent Dr. Michele Taylor, Calhoun City Police Chief Tony Pyle, Campus SRO Sergeant Mark Waycaster, Project Coordinator for Gordon County Drug Free Communities TaKoya Garrett, CHS School Social Worker and Task Force member Julianna Vess, Campus School Nurse Lisha Nichelson, and CHS Principal Casey Parker.
It’s always great to see leaders coming together to make a positive impact in our community and for our students.