Calhoun City Schools named Georgia’s 2022 Charter System of the Year

For the second time, Calhoun City Schools has been named Georgia's Charter System of the Year.

On Oct. 5, the Georgia Charter System Foundation hosted its Annual Awards Luncheon in Athens, highlighting the numerous achievements of Georgia Charter Systems.

Calhoun City Schools received the prestigious Charter System of the Year Award and was awarded $10,000 by the Foundation to further build upon their continued tradition of excellence.

