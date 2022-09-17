The Georgia Charter System Foundation held a Local School Governance Team workshop at Calhoun City Schools on Monday, Sept. 12.
In attendance were a dedicated group of school governance team members, school and central office administration, members of the board of education, community stakeholders and administration from neighboring charter school systems. The intention of the workshop was to discuss new implementations of innovative strategies and techniques that charter systems have the flexibility to do.
Calhoun City Schools highlighted the group on the recent partnership with the University of West Georgia to launch innovation labs across the district to explore STEM initiatives. Creativity, innovation, and collaboration are three core traits that are essential to the success of an individual entering the workplace, and the innovation labs will help develop those traits.
Calhoun City Schools seeks engaging partnerships in new and innovative ways to inspire the next generation of learners. Students must be moved from crayons to careers with the tools necessary to excel beyond the graduation.
In addition to discussing new innovative practices, guests were treated to a special lunch that was prepared and served by Culinary Arts students at the Calhoun College and Career Academy at CHS.
Superintendent Dr. Michele Taylor serves as Chair of the Georgia Charter System Foundation. The foundation assists school districts across the state who hold charter system certification and are seeking ways to better utilize flexibility and autonomy through its charter status.
“We are appreciative of the support our parents, teachers and community provide through School Governance Teams,” she shared.