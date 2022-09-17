The Georgia Charter System Foundation held a Local School Governance Team workshop at Calhoun City Schools on Monday, Sept. 12.

In attendance were a dedicated group of school governance team members, school and central office administration, members of the board of education, community stakeholders and administration from neighboring charter school systems. The intention of the workshop was to discuss new implementations of innovative strategies and techniques that charter systems have the flexibility to do.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In