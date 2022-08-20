Calhoun City Schools’ systemwide administrative team participated in a Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency training at Calhoun High School on Monday, Aug. 15.
The CRASE — Civilians Response to Active Shooter Event — was led by Kevin Stanfield, Area 6 Homeland Security Coordinator. Topics of discussion included school safety preparedness, response psychology, and situational awareness. Calhoun City Schools will be conducting practice lock down drills, using these skills learned, throughout the school year.
The CCS district continues an ongoing community-wide collaboration among school resource officers, local law enforcement, and emergency response agencies, in conjunction with all school personnel to enforce and ensure an efficient School Safety Plan. EMS Director Courtney Taylor was in attendance to stress the importance of always being prepared for an emergency situation.
The mission of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is to facilitate the protection of life and property against man-made and natural disasters by directing the state’s efforts in the areas of prevention, preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery.
Calhoun City Schools appreciates the time, effort, and devotion to the community that continues to focus on the safety of all students and schools in a multitude of situations.