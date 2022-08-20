Calhoun City Schools’ systemwide administrative team participated in a Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency training at Calhoun High School on Monday, Aug. 15.

The CRASE — Civilians Response to Active Shooter Event — was led by Kevin Stanfield, Area 6 Homeland Security Coordinator. Topics of discussion included school safety preparedness, response psychology, and situational awareness. Calhoun City Schools will be conducting practice lock down drills, using these skills learned, throughout the school year.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In