Calhoun City Schools’ Class of 2022 outperforms state and national scores on SAT

Thanks to their high SAT scores, Class of 2022 saw a jump in rankings up to 35th in the state.

 Contributed

With the state's release of SAT scores for the 2021-2022 school year, Calhoun City Schools finds itself ranked 35 of 183 school systems in the state as measured by their total mean score of 1061 on the curriculum-based college entrance and placement exam.

This score not only exceeds the national public school average by 33 points, but it also reflects a movement from 48th to 35th in state rankings. The mean ELA score rose from 538 to 544.

