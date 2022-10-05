Calhoun City Schools’ Class of 2022 outperforms state and national scores on SAT

With the state's release of SAT scores for the 2021-2022 school year, Calhoun City Schools finds itself ranked 35 of 183 school systems in the state as measured by their total mean score of 1061 on the curriculum-based college entrance and placement exam.
This score not only exceeds the national public school average by 33 points, but it also reflects a movement from 48th to 35th in state rankings. The mean ELA score rose from 538 to 544.
“Calhoun City Schools continues to maintain its focus on student achievement as we grow learners from crayons to careers. We are proud of the efforts of our students and staff who continue to strive for excellence both in and out of the classroom,” stated Calhoun High School Principal, Casey Parker.
The SAT, the most commonly recognized measure of achievement for high school students, measures critical reading and mathematics abilities. It includes two 800-point sections: evidence-based reading & writing (ERW) and mathematics, with a possible total score of 1600. Forty-five percent of the CCS 2022 senior class took the SAT exam as they prepared for post-secondary options.
Superintendent Dr. Michele Taylor stated, “We are proud of the Class of 2022 for maintaining their focus on academic success, and for their pursuit of excellence. These students will go on to achieve great things in the future, and we look forward to hearing of their many accomplishments in the years to come.”
To read more about Georgia’s graduating Class of 2022, please visit the Georgia Department of Education announcement at madmimi.com/s/f69cb41.