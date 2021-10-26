The Calhoun City Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday saw all action items passed, and two students honored.
The Board of Education held a signing ceremony for two Class of 2026 REACH scholars, Erick Jaramillo and Marely Reyes. The REACH program is a need-based mentorship and scholarship program aimed at providing support low-income students may need to further their education.
REACH scholars are required to sign a contract vowing to maintain good behavior, keep a cumulative grade point average above 2.5, meet with their REACH mentor at least twice a month and, along with their parents’ guidance, focus on achieving both a high school diploma and college degree.
Starr Mathews, the Calhoun Rotary Club, Georgia United Credit Union, Williams Energy, Truist Bank, Calhoun City Schools’ faculty and staff and the Calhoun High School student body have all pledged their support of the REACH scholarship program.
“We are blessed to have these partnerships to ensure that all of our students have the opportunity to be successful,” said Dr. Michele Taylor, Calhoun City Schools’ Superintendent.
“We are extremely proud of the commitments made by our newly appointed REACH scholars and their families,” Dr. Peter Coombe, Assistant Superintendent said. “This is the start of a long-term commitment to their future success and we are very excited for them!”
The meeting also saw the approval of playground equipment for Early Learning Academy. Playworx will be providing the equipment for two playgrounds, on the north and south ends of the ELA campus.
Also addressed was a near-complete budget for ELA furniture, however this was not an action item and no vote was needed. The total furniture cost was $346,496, including classroom, administrative, media center, and teacher workroom furniture.
There were a couple of policy revision project items up to vote as well. The adoption of Policy Sections A-F and revision of Policy Section G both passed.
The board also approved an overnight fieldtrip for CHS HOSA to the CNN Center on Nov. 9 and 10.
Upcoming events for CCS include Red Ribbon Week, which is a drug abuse prevention campaign that will run through Oct. 29, and the Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 11. The Thanksgiving holiday will run Nov. 22 though 26.
The next CCS BOE meeting will take place on Monday, Nov. 15, at 334 S. Wall St.. The session begins at 6 p.m.