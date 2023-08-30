Calhoun City Schools approves millage rate rollback

Calhoun City Schools Board of Education voted Monday to approve a millage rate rollback.

 Cat Webb

Folks in city limits are going to see a bit of a break soon — Calhoun City Schools have voted unanimously to roll back their millage rate.

In 2022, the millage rate was set at a rollback rate of 16.59, a significant decrease from the 2021 rate of 17.557, which was itself a rollback from the prior year.

