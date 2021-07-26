The CPES Complex will host an open house for Pre-K-Fifth Grade on Monday, Aug. 9.
Students and parents may drop-in between the hours of 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to meet their teacher. Teachers will be contacting parents August 5th and 6th regarding room placements prior to open house.
CMS and CHS will also host an open house on Monday, August 9.
A traditional open house will be hosted for grades 6 and 9 on-site at the campus from 12-1:30 p.m.
Sixth graders will begin in the Campus Cafeteria for a brief introduction and orientation. Students may enter through the main CMS lobby and will be directed to the cafeteria.
Ninth graders will start in the CHS Main Gym at 12 p.m. for a brief introduction to administration/counselors and then transition to the main building to walk their schedule.
For all other grade levels, students may access all open house resources online; however, they are welcome to visit the building to walk their schedule from the hours of 3 to 6 p.m.