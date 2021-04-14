Calhoun City Schools has announced leadership changes for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.
Susan Bennett to serve as Principal at Calhoun Early Learning Academy
Susan Bennett has been an educator for the past 23 years serving as a teacher and administrator for Calhoun City Schools. Susan spent the majority of her time as a classroom teacher in PreK and kindergarten and she can’t wait to get back to working with four and five year olds! Presently, Ms. Bennett serves as Teacher / Leader Development Specialist for PreK-12. Prior to this appointment, she served as the instructional coordinator at the Calhoun Educational Complex for grades kindergarten through fifth grade. Her experience and on the job performance demonstrate her readiness to tackle the new role of principal as we prepare to open the Early Learning Academy in the fall of 2022.
Susan is a product of Calhoun City Schools, graduating from Calhoun High School in 1993. Susan obtained her bachelor's degree from Berry College in 1997 and her master's degree from Piedmont College in 2000. She completed her Educational Specialist degree in Leadership and Administration at Lincoln Memorial University in 2004. Susan also holds endorsements in Gifted Education, ESOL, and Reading.
Susan serves on the Calhoun/Gordon County Library Board of Trustees and was formerly the co-chair of this board. She is a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Teacher Sorority, and formerly served as the treasurer of this organization. Susan is also a graduate of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Calhoun - Gordon County Program. She has participated in Northwest Georgia RESA’s Principal’s Center and the RESA Coach’s Collaborative. She has also been trained in the Coaching for Design framework through the Schlechty Center.
For the 2020-2022 school year, Ms. Bennett will continue her role as teacher/leader development specialist while preparing to open the Early Learning Academy as the principal. She will also serve as Pre-K Director and begin working directly with kindergarten and kindergarten staff at the primary school to prepare for the 2022-2023 school year.
Jaime Garrett to lead Calhoun Elementary School
The 2021-2022 school year will mark Mrs. Garrett's 20th year in education. She began her career teaching fourth grade at CES in 2002. In 2007, she became the Library Media Specialist at the CPS/CES Complex. During her time in the media center, Mrs. Garrett was selected by her peers as the CES Teacher of the Year for the 2012-2013 school year. She moved into the role of Assistant Principal at the Complex in 2014, where she served until moving to the Calhoun Middle/High Campus as Assistant Principal in April 2016.
Mrs. Garrett is a proud CHS graduate (Class of 1997). She holds a bachelor's degree from Kennesaw State University, Masters from Brenau University, Specialist from Tennessee Tech University and is currently pursuing a Doctoral Degree in curriculum and assessment from the University of West Florida, which she will complete this spring.
Mrs. Garrett is a 2014 graduate of the Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Calhoun / Gordon County Program where she represented Calhoun City Schools. She currently serves as the Co-President of the Alpha Lambda Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa Teacher Sorority and is Past President of the Gordon County Literacy Council.
Mrs. Garrett’s seven years of administrative experience has prepared her for the role of principal, and we feel she’ll do an excellent job leading.
Tiffany Watson to transition to CHS as Assistant Principal
With more than 21 years as an educator for Calhoun City Schools, Tiffany has served as an administrator at the complex since 2017. Prior to this role, she taught 3rd grade, 5th grade, gifted education, and ESOL. Her strong curricular background will be an asset as she transitions to the high school to work with Dr. Coombe and his team.
Tiffany graduated from Calhoun High School in 1996, and then went on to earn her bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education from The State University of West Georgia. She has a master's degree in Early Childhood Education from West Georgia and a Specialist’s degree in Administrative Leadership from Lincoln Memorial University. She holds endorsements in Gifted Education, ESOL, and Math.
Hope Stephenson to transition to Calhoun Elementary School as Assistant Principal
Calhoun Elementary School is pleased to welcome Mrs. Hope Stephenson, as the newest member of their administrative team. Hope began her teaching career at Calhoun Middle School and gained administrative experience in neighboring Floyd County Schools. She returned to Calhoun last year as part of the administrative team at the campus. She possesses her specialist degree in education administration and leadership in addition to master and bachelor's degrees in early childhood education and middle grades education respectively.
Hope is the wife of teacher and head football coach, Clay Stephenson, and they are the proud parents of 6-year-old Jacket fan, Tucker and Bowen, who is a year old. She is an avid Calhoun Yellow Jacket, and she and her family have long-made Calhoun their home. Hope is a proven leader, having more than 10 years of administrative experience.
Allison Eubanks to transition to Calhoun Middle School as Assistant Principal
Allison Eubanks is no stranger to the Campus as she served as a teacher and administrator at Calhoun High School for a number of years. She moved to the Complex to gain additional administrative experience in 2019.
Allison began her teaching career in 2005 where she joined the Calhoun High faculty as an English teacher. She taught high school English for ten years before moving out of the classroom to become an Academic Interventions Specialist at CHS. She also served as an Instructional Coordinator and later Assistant Principal at Calhoun Middle and High School.
Allison holds a master's degree in Educational Leadership, specialist in Curriculum and Instruction, and is presently in a doctoral program in Curriculum and Instruction. She serves as the president of the Gordon County Literacy Council. She has two sons, Dawson and Griffin, who also attend Calhoun City Schools.
Shelly West to serve as Calhoun Primary School Assistant Principal
Every day is a job interview, so we didn't have to look very far to find a person qualified for the assistant principal position at Calhoun Primary School. In search of an individual with elementary teaching experience, leadership certification, and one who has expressed an interest in administration on annual letters of intent, who has also demonstrated strong leadership through on-the-job performance, Ms. West fit the bill. She also has a strong math background which was needed on the complex team.
Shelly has spent the last two decades at Calhoun Elementary School, having served in third and fourth grade classrooms teaching all content areas over the course of her tenure as a classroom teacher. Born in Chicago, but raised in Fort Payne, Alabama, Shelly moved to Georgia when she left home to attend Berry College. Calhoun was blessed to welcome her to the Jacket family almost twenty years ago. Shelly earned her master's degree from Piedmont College and her specialist in leadership from Lincoln Memorial University. Ms. West holds a math, science and gifted endorsement.
She and her husband Shelby have two daughters, Lily and Lyla. Lily is a sophomore this year at Calhoun High School where she cheers for the Calhoun High School Yellow Jacket football team and competition cheer team. Lyla is a 7th grader at Calhoun Middle School where she plays softball and basketball for the Calhoun Yellow Jackets.