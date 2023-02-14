The Gordon County Board of Education has approved the hiring of Nicole Burgess as the new assistant principal at Sonoraville Elementary for the 2023-2024 school year. Burgess will replace Kelly Rampy who was recently promoted to fill the principalship next year.

Burgess currently serves as the Instructional Lead Teacher at Belwood Elementary School, where she has worked since 2018. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education, a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction, and is currently pursuing an Education Specialist degree. Additionally, she holds a Reading Endorsement, English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Endorsement, and an Instructional Coaching Endorsement.

