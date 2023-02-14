The Gordon County Board of Education has approved the hiring of Nicole Burgess as the new assistant principal at Sonoraville Elementary for the 2023-2024 school year. Burgess will replace Kelly Rampy who was recently promoted to fill the principalship next year.
Burgess currently serves as the Instructional Lead Teacher at Belwood Elementary School, where she has worked since 2018. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education, a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction, and is currently pursuing an Education Specialist degree. Additionally, she holds a Reading Endorsement, English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Endorsement, and an Instructional Coaching Endorsement.
A native of Gordon County and a Gordon County Schools alumnus, Burgess is active in the Gordon County Schools community. She is a member of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Committee, worked on the Gordon County Schools Rebranding Team, and is currently a member of the Gordon County Schools Aspiring Leaders Program.
Taking over as principal this summer, Rampy looks forward to welcoming Burgess to her administrative team, "I am excited for Mrs. Burgess to join the Phoenix Nation! She is a strong instructional leader who understands the needs of students and staff. Mrs. Burgess will be a great asset to our school and community."