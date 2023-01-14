Brandon Webb of Calhoun High School is named PAGE STAR Student

Brandon Webb, a senior at CHS, has been named 2023 PAGE STAR Student and selected India Galyean, chorus teacher at CHS, as his STAR Teacher.

Kendra Arnold, Counselor at Calhoun High School, announces that Brandon Webb, a senior at CHS, has been named 2023 PAGE STAR Student.

Brandon, the son of Allan and Melanie Webb, earned the recognition for academic achievement and performance on the SAT. Webb selected Mrs. India Galyean, chorus teacher at Calhoun High School, as his STAR Teacher.

