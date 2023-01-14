Brandon Webb of Calhoun High School is named PAGE STAR Student

Kendra Arnold, Counselor at Calhoun High School, announces that Brandon Webb, a senior at CHS, has been named 2023 PAGE STAR Student.
Brandon, the son of Allan and Melanie Webb, earned the recognition for academic achievement and performance on the SAT. Webb selected Mrs. India Galyean, chorus teacher at Calhoun High School, as his STAR Teacher.
Throughout high school, Brandon has maintained a 4.0 GPA, and he is ranked in the top 10% of his graduating class. Brandon is an exceptional student, and he is actively involved in the CHS chorus and musical theatre program. In the last year, Brandon has earned a GHSA state championship in the men’s quartet for Literary competition and in the One Act play competition.
The Student Teacher Achievement Program (STAR) is sponsored, administered, and promoted by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators Foundation (PAGE) and the PAGE Foundation. Since its inception in 1958, the STAR program has honored more than 29,000 students and the teachers they have selected as having the most influence on their academic achievement. To obtain the STAR nomination, graduating high school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average.
STAR begins each year in participating high schools throughout Georgia when the STAR student is named and chooses a STAR teacher to share in this recognition. The students and their teachers are honored by their schools and receive special recognition in their communities from one of the more than 172 statewide civic organizations and businesses that serve as local sponsors of the STAR program. Students then compete for school system titles, and those winners compete for region honors. Region winners contend for the honor of being named State PAGE STAR student. STAR Teachers continue on with their STAR Students at every level of the program.
Calhoun High School would like to congratulate both Brandon Webb and Mrs. India Galyean.