Books from a vending machine: Sonoraville Elementary School students earn treats of a different sort

Pictured are (L-R): Alice Mashburn (Gordon County Assistant Superintendent), Kelly Rampy (SES Assistant Principal), Riley Rule (PTO Officer), Flame (SES School Mascot), Addie Green (1st grade YGA winner), Carter Crow (2nd grade YGA winner), Ace Mitchell (Kindergarten YGA winner), Harper Moore (3rd grade YGA winner), Laine Fowler (SES PTO Co-President), Lasha Proper (SES PTO Co-President), Parker Holland (5th grade YGA winner), Beth Herod (Gordon County Director of Early Learning & Elementary Education), Amy Beason (SES Principal), Kimberly Fraker (Gordon County Superintendent). Not pictured is 4th grade YGA winner Carly Bailey.

 Contributed

Sonoraville Elementary School held a ribbon cutting on Monday for its new book vending machine.

The machine was purchased through the school’s PTO fundraising efforts last fall, and it will be used as an incentive for students who demonstrate positive behavior.

