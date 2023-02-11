Books from a vending machine: Sonoraville Elementary School students earn treats of a different sort

Sonoraville Elementary School held a ribbon cutting on Monday for its new book vending machine.
The machine was purchased through the school’s PTO fundraising efforts last fall, and it will be used as an incentive for students who demonstrate positive behavior.
“Once the student demonstrates that positive behavior the student is rewarded with the special Inchy token which can then be used to vend [his/her] favorite book. We hope this program will help bridge the gap between literacy and engagement, making reading an award instead of an assignment,” stated the maker of Inchy’s Bookworm Vending Machine.
Amy Beason, Sonoraville Elementary School Principal, reinforced the connection between rewarding students and the ability to earn books, “I am so excited to have the opportunity for students to purchase books regularly by cashing in Class Dojo points. This supports our focus on reading and rewarding students by allowing them to have more books available to them.”
On hand to assist with the ribbon cutting and to be the first to choose a book from the vending machine were the school’s Young Georgia Authors competition grade-level winners. School and district administrators and PTO officers were there with Flame, the school mascot, to help cheer on the students as they made their initial purchases.