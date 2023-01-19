Bik wins GCS system spelling bee

Early Learning and Elementary Education Director Beth Herod (from left), Fairmount Elementary Principal Rebecca Champion, Bawi Bik, and GCS Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Fraker.

 Gordon County Schools

Fairmount Elementary student, Bawi Bik, claimed the title as the 2023 Gordon County Schools System Spelling Bee Champion Thursday at the Gordon Central High School Blue Box Theater.

The winning word Bik spelled to seal his victory was "angora” which means “a yarn of a long-haired, usually white, rabbit used for knitting.”

