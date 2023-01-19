Bik wins GCS system spelling bee

Fairmount Elementary student, Bawi Bik, claimed the title as the 2023 Gordon County Schools System Spelling Bee Champion Thursday at the Gordon Central High School Blue Box Theater.
The winning word Bik spelled to seal his victory was "angora” which means “a yarn of a long-haired, usually white, rabbit used for knitting.”
The annual spelling bee consisted of individual winners from each Gordon County Schools elementary and middle school, competing to determine the system representative at the Georgia Association of Educators Region 1 Spelling Bee on February 25th.
Ashworth Middle School student, Emily Demain, captured second place, and Avery Wiley of Tolbert Elementary School placed third.
Bik now advances as the GCS representative at the Region 1 competition, with Demain serving as the GCS alternate.
The system spelling bee is sponsored this year by Chick-Fil-A, Creative Discovery Museum, Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and Taco Bell.
School-level winners were Parker Jacobs, Belwood Elementary; Bawi Bik, Fairmount Elementary; Danella Barriento Rivera, Red Bud Elementary; Brilynn Wells, Sonoraville Elementary; Ian Glass, W.L. Swain Elementary; Avery Wiley, Tolbert Elementary; Emily Demain, Ashworth Middle; and Ni Cuai, Red Bud Middle.