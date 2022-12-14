Belwood and Fairmount Elementary to see upgrades

In their last meeting of the year, county schools honored a couple of members of the system — and approved some improvements for two local elementary schools.
Stacey Cohea, the 2022-23 GCS Counselor of the Year, was honored. A foster parent and an educator for 22 years, Cohea chose to become a counselor at Sonoraville Elementary in 2018.
Board member Bobby Hall was also honored at the meeting. Hall recently marked 25 years of service to the school system. A self-described “product of Gordon County Schools”, Hall was lauded for his dedication and service to the children of Gordon County. Hall also talked about how thankful he was that the system he was once a student of is now able to educate students better than ever.
“I think we’re fortunate today to have a school system like we do,” Hall said.
Just after the meeting, Fraker also announced a few changes to administrative positions within the district. Heather Roberts, the Assistant Director of Exceptional Student Services for GCS, has made plans to retire following the 2022-23 school year, in August 2023. Roberts, who has been with the system since 1994, has served in her current role since 2017.
Amy Beason, who has served as the principal of Sonoraville Elementary (SES) since 2017, will transition into the Assistant Director of Exceptional Student Services role in July 2023. Beason has served in education as an educator and in multiple administrative roles since 1999.
There were also a few items discussed that required a vote.
The board did its second reading of policy IKBC, the Materials Harmful to Minors Complaint Resolution Process. That policy will create a resolution process for complaints by parents or permanent guardians of students at the system if they allege certain material is “harmful to minors” meaning it contains “nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, or sadomasochistic abuse” in a way that is unacceptable for consumption for minors. That policy is required by law in Georgia. It was approved.
Also on the docket was meeting dates for FY2023. The county school board has historically met the second Monday of every month at 6:15 p.m. at 305 Beamer Road. The new dates would continue to follow that pattern. Those dates were approved by the board.
Finally, the board looked at orders for enclosed corridors and paving at Belwood and Fairmount Elementary schools. There would be two new enclosed corridors at Fairmount and one at Belmont, with new paving work and parking improvements also being taken care of at Belmont. The final amount bid for the project was $3,136,838.88 — which was approved.
This school year, Christmas Break will run December 19 through January 2. January 16, kids will be back out of school for the MLK, Jr. holiday.
The next regular board meeting will take place January 9 at 6:15 p.m. at 305 Beamer Road. For more information on Gordon County Schools, visit gcbe.org.