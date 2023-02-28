Georgia Northwestern Technical College GNTC STOCK LOGO

Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) has named Angela Berch of Carrollton the new vice president of Economic Development.

Berch, who stepped into her new role in February, previously served as vice president of Economic Development and Community Relations at West Georgia Technical College in Carrollton since June 2019.

