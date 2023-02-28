Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) has named Angela Berch of Carrollton the new vice president of Economic Development.
Berch, who stepped into her new role in February, previously served as vice president of Economic Development and Community Relations at West Georgia Technical College in Carrollton since June 2019.
“I am very pleased to announce the addition of Angela Berch to GNTC as vice president of Economic Development,” said Dr. Heidi Popham, GNTC president. “Angela has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the area of economic and workforce development in Georgia, as well as Mississippi. She joins an incredible Economic Development team committed to being a solution provider to employers combating workforce challenges.”
As vice president of Economic Development at GNTC, Berch will be responsible for the implementation of all initiatives sponsored by the Technical College System of Georgia to enhance the economy of northwest Georgia. This includes providing support to the region’s community economic development enterprises and the development of locally-initiated economic development programs such as customized employee training, short-term career training and locally-initiated continuing education programs.
She will be actively involved in the recruitment of new business and the expansion of existing businesses within the college’s nine-county service area and will serve as a local point of contact for Georgia Quick Start. Additionally, she will develop and maintain partnerships with area chambers of commerce, business leaders, local governments and community development leaders.
“My passion is economic development,” Berch said. “I love working with business and industry, identifying skills issues they have, helping to resolve the issues with training and then seeing the success of those partnerships. I’m excited to partner with area chambers and development authorities to serve as a resource for current business expansion, as well as recruitment of new business and industry.”
Her professional experience also includes 10 years as Workforce Center director at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi, four years as Workforce Development coordinator at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, six years as environmental administrator at the Mississippi Department of Environmental Control and five years as contract compliance manager at Ducks Unlimited.
She earned a master’s degree in Business Administration and Management at Mississippi College, a bachelor’s degree in Floriculture/Floristy Operations and Management at Mississippi State University and an associate degree in Business at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
She completed coursework through the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute. She holds certifications in Supervisory Management and Public Management through the Mississippi State Personnel Board, Grants Management through Management Concepts Inc. and the Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy through the Mississippi Community College Foundation.
Berch succeeds Stephanie Scearce who has been tapped to direct Workforce Development for the Georgia Association of Manufacturers. For more information about GNTC, visit us at www.GNTC.edu.