Alecia Segursky named 2022 Phil Pickens Award winner

Alecia Segursky (center) has been awarded the 2022 Phil Pickens Leadership Award.

Alecia Segursky, Special Education Director for Gordon County Schools, has been awarded the prestigious 2022 Phil Pickens Leadership Award.

The Phil Pickens Leadership Award is a statewide honor recognizing outstanding leadership in the collaborative work between home, school, and community to improve outcomes for students with disabilities, outstanding contributions to the Georgia Parent Mentor Partnership program, and consistent outstanding leadership accomplishments in special education.

