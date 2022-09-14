Alecia Segursky named 2022 Phil Pickens Award winner

Alecia Segursky, Special Education Director for Gordon County Schools, has been awarded the prestigious 2022 Phil Pickens Leadership Award.
The Phil Pickens Leadership Award is a statewide honor recognizing outstanding leadership in the collaborative work between home, school, and community to improve outcomes for students with disabilities, outstanding contributions to the Georgia Parent Mentor Partnership program, and consistent outstanding leadership accomplishments in special education.
The award is named after the late Phil Pickens, who served as state director of the Georgia Department of Education Special Services Department and founded the Georgia Parent Mentor Partnership.
“I am honored to receive this award,” said Ms. Segursky. “It is a blessing to work in Gordon County Schools and have the opportunity serve our students with disabilities and their families.”
The Georgia Parent Mentor Partnership is a joint initiative between the Georgia State Department of Education, Division for Special Education and Supports, and local school districts with the goal to improve student achievement through increased family engagement.
For more information about the Georgia Parent Mentor Partnership or the Phil Pickens Leadership Award, visit the website: parentmentors.org.