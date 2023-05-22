Calhoun City Schools held their first budget hearing for their proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget at Monday night's Board of Education meeting.
That budget would require city schools to pull just over $1.8 million dollars out of its general fund to cover a gap between estimated revenues and expenditures.
Also on the agenda was the 2023 Retiree Reception, honoring four retirees from city schools: Tammy Berry, Carol Holland, Angie Hufstetler, and Kris Lowe.
There were quite a few items up to a vote.
First, city schools looked at their 2023-24 bus driver salary schedule.
They also looked at purchasing a CNC router for their Construction Pathway program. That would be purchased using Architecture and Construction Essential Workforce funds, as well as Industry Certification grant funds. The quote from ____ for a grand total of ____ was ______.
The board also saw three different facility proposals. One was the abatement of asbestos at the property at 344 South Wall Street using $43,000 in SPLOST funds. The bid from Priority Environmental Services, which has done work in the area including the County Courthouse and Annex, was ____.
Another facility proposal was some painting work at Calhoun Middle School, including the gym, G-hall, and auxiliary areas. That would include a custom mural to replace existing artwork in the gym. H/H services put in a bid for $28,500 which would be funded using FY24 General Funds. That was ____.
The final proposal was the installation of artificial turf near the high school band room and the courtyard/cafeteria, which would fix erosion issues. Nationwide Turf placed a bid for $12,618 which was ____ by the board, to be paid with FY24 General Funds.
The board also looked at a proposal to surplus some old equipment, including display boards, scoreboards, clocks, and other miscellaneous electronics and equipment. That surplus would allow the school system to recoup some of the cost they paid on that equipment, all of which ranges from eight to fifteen years old. That was ____.
Finally, an overnight fieldtrip to Emmanuel College for CHS wrestling was ___ by the board. CHS wrestling will head there for a wrestling camp from June 5 to 8.
Upcoming events include the last day of school Friday, May 26, the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 29, post-planning for teachers May 30 and 31, and the next Board of Education Meeting and budget hearing Monday, June 19 at Calhoun Depot, 109 S King St.