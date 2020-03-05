A Calhoun man was arrested Wednesday after he attacked his step-son with a knife, threatened to kill someone and punched a television, according to a Calhoun Police Department record.
According to Gordon County jail records, John David Clubbs, 50, of 601 Harlan St., Apt. 9, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated assault with a Family Violence Act designation, four counts of terrorist threats and acts and one count of terrorist threats and acts with a Family Violence Act designation.
A CPD officer was sent to Clubbs' residence at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday after a 911 caller said Clubbs had attacked someone with a knife, fought with the person, threatened people and then left.
Several witnesses said Clubbs had been been moving from room to room while sharpening a knife, as if he were attempting to intimidate them. When his 29-year-old step-son asked Clubbs to put the knife away, Clubbs attacked him, and the victim grabbed an end table to defend himself.
The multiple witnesses convinced Clubbs to stop the attack, but they say he punch a television and said "someone is going to die today." He then left the apartment. No one was injured during the fight.
Police later received a call that Clubbs was at a neighbor's apartment and had brought the knife there following the altercation at his home. Witnesses at the second location told police Clubbs was visibly upset and told them, "I'm going to stab a [expletive]."
Clubbs was arrested without incident and the knife was placed into evidence.