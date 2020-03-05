A county school bus was involved in a minor wreck this morning when another driver rear-ended the bus. No injuries were reported.
The following is a statement from Gordon County Schools: "The seven students on board and the driver of the bus are reported to be safe and uninjured following an accident where a Gordon County School bus was rear-ended in the Dews Pond Road area early this morning. Parents of students involved in the accident have been notified. Gordon County Schools officials would like to thank all emergency personnel and first responders who worked with our students this morning to ensure their safety."