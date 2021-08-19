County officials make plea to public to help with COVID surge

Aside from regular business items on the agenda, the dominating theme at this week's meeting of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners was unmistakable - COVID-19.
County Administrator Jim Ledbetter, as well as members of the commission used a good portion of their respective reporting times to address concerns of the recent surge in local Coronavirus cases.
"The Delta Variant is raging and our area hospitals are above capacity, which makes it very difficult for those who are experiencing other medical and traumatic emergencies," Commissioner Bud Owens said during an emotional prepared statement. "Many of the hospitals across our state, now inundated with coronavirus patients, have warned they simply don’t have enough beds and staff to take any more. The number of COVID-19 patients in Georgia’s hospitals has climbed to nearly 4,500, with nearly 90% of the state’s ICU beds in use. In this region – we are full with some overextended. Many hospitals are diverting patients headed for their emergency rooms and ICUs to other facilities that also unfortunately have no beds."
Owens, who works in the healthcare industry, attributed the majority of the recent number of hospitalizations to a lack of COVID vaccinations in the area.
"The vast majority -- actually approximately 98% -- of the new hospitalized patients have not taken the vaccine," Owens said. "Only 41% of Georgia’s population is fully vaccinated, well below the national average."
Pleading with the public to follow the science rather than opinion or politics.
"My message to you is simple – I implore our citizens to take the time to research for yourself the facts of this vaccine, not the junk – the politics – and the misinformation that is being spread – not the advise from a well meaning friend on Facebook or some conspiracy theorist from across the country," Owens said. "There are reputable places with factual information so you can learn the facts. Please listen to the scientists and experts, pray and ask God to open your eyes, talk to your doctor that you know and trust. Please make the decision to do this for your family, your friends, yourself. Make the decision to live."
Owens' full statement can be viewed on the county website at gordoncounty.org, where commission meetings can also be viewed both live and after the fact.
Commissioner Bruce Potts followed Owens' statements by sharing his personal journey with the vaccine decision after recovering from COVID-19 earlier in the year.
"I did finish up my vaccine almost three weeks ago. Our house is fully vaccinated," Potts said. "I listened to my doctor. I had [COVID-19] in January and I followed my doctor's advice. I encourage folks to listen to your doctors and not social media or the national media because you get 15 different things on every report," Potts said. "Make that decision with your personal physician."
Ledbetter said he saw an increased attendance at the most recent COVID Task Force meeting due to the rise in positive cases and hospitalizations in the area.
"Our numbers are going way up," Ledbetter said during his administrator's report. "I think they're really almost at historic proportions as far as hospitalizations are concerned. What jumped out at me deals with a controversial subject and that's the subject of vaccinations. This week AdventHealth is at 109% capacity. Our hospitals is under stress right now due to the surge in COVID."
Ledbetter also addressed the low number of vaccinations among the most recent hospitalizations and deaths associated with COVID-19, and encouraged locals to get their shot.
"It's a personal choice, I get that ... but I think we need to consider our medical options and consultation to medical advice," He said. "I think the data that is coming out now is clearly consistantly demonstrating the vaccine is reducing the severity of the virus, and maybe can keep our medical system from being overrun."
In other business, a pair of zoning requests were unanimously approved for a private property at 421 Dutton Community Road in order to build a home and also to bring another residential property into compliance. Neither request drew public comment during the hearing period.
The board unanimously approved a de-annexation request for a parcel of land in Resaca to be removed from the City of Calhoun, conditionally accepted into the county to be annexed by Resaca to match a surrounding subdivision.
Also approved by commissioners unanimously were a request from the Coroner's Office to declare a 2000 Ford Taurus surplus, as well as a renewal of a customer service agreement with UniFirst for uniforms for Calhoun Public Works and Fleet Management.
A contract for the county's Motorola CAD system, the lifeline for E-911, was also approved by the board.
"The contract is a renewal, but it's $12,000 higher because we're adding disaster recovery," Ledbetter said. "If our 911 servers get destroyed, if our information gets corrupted ... we will be able to get up and running at any suitable location within about 24 hours."
Ledbetter also reported that construction on the courthouse annex project is moving along well as the county works through a few final redraws of some interior spaces to make sure they suit the end users once the facility opens.
He also said a dialogue with developers of the Payne Farm property on Salem road has opened up with the county and said he was told the plan calls for a spec building closer to 800,000 square feet, but said traffic needs will still need to be discussed further.
Finally, Ledbetter said the rural high speed broadband project the county has been working on will open bids on Aug. 25.
"We will open request for proposals," Ledbetter said. "Two major providers have expressed serious interest, so I'm excited to see what comes of that. We may be able to do that without taxpayer money - that's our goal."