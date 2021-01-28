Christian Community Outreach is looking to recruit new churches and local businesses to help out with their annual Back to School celebration, which provides needed items like backpacks, pencils, notebooks and hand sanitizer to students in Calhoun and Gordon County at no charge.
Sherry Turner, one of the event's organizers, said there are several ways for interested parties to get involved, either by signing up to donate items, providing food or volunteering to help out on site on the day of the event.
One of the most helpful things a business or church can do, Turner said, is sign up to donate one or two specific items that they will then spend a majority of the year collecting.
"Businesses can sign up to give out specific school supply items like pencils, pens, notebooks, stuff like that, or they can provide games and activities for the kids to play, or they can provide food," Turner said. "When you're talking about collecting through the year, that's something a lot of churches do for us, where they'll have the congregation bring in notebooks or something all year that they donate before the event. We're also looking for places that be set up as drop-off spots for some of the supplies we'll be giving out as people donate."
The Back to School celebration is more important than ever this year, Turner said, in light of the pandemic.
"People have been out of work because of it and times are hard, and we want to show and share the love of Jesus with everyone," she said. "With everything going on, that is really important right now. That's why we're reaching out to businesses now, sooner rather than later. We want to be able tot help everyone with a need, and we need others to help out so we can do that."
The back-to-school event has historically provided more than 700 students in Calhoun and Gordon County with supplies for school. This year, the event is scheduled for Saturday, July 31, at Calhoun Park.
Donations are being accepted now and will continue to be accepted until the day before the event. Those interested in donating supplies, volunteering or offering their space as a donation drop-off site should contact Turner at 678-767-0071.