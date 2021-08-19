Gordon County grew in population over the last decade, but expanded well below the statewide percentage.
According to U.S. Census Bureau reports issued late last week, the population grew locally at 4.3% from 2010 to 2020.
In 2010, Gordon County reported a total population of 55,186, while the most recent data from last year's census shows a population of 57,544 - an increase of 2,358.
That new total gives Gordon County an estimated population density of 161.4 per square mile. The county now ranks 40th out of 159 in the state.
Overall, Georgia as a whole grew in population by 10.6%, up 1,024,255 to a total of 10,711,908.
In the area of race and ethnicity, Gordon County came in at 78.4% white, 15.6% Hispanic 3.7% black, 1.3% Asian and less than one percent native American.
Georgia as a whole came in at just under 52% white, 31% black, 10.5% Hispanic, 4.5% Asian and one half percent native American.
The Hispanic population made for the largest numerical increase locally with a 15.8% jump, while statewide that number was nearly 32%.
Asian and black populations saw growth as well over the last decade in Gordon County, while the white population saw a 4% decrease, matching the state percentage drop.
Region
Neighboring Floyd County’s population grew by 2.4% over the last decade, well below the 15-county Northwest Georgia regional increase of 6.1%. Overall, the region grew from 863,217 residents in 2010 to 916,299 residents last year.
Paulding County is the most populous of the 15-county region with 168,861 residents, up 18.5%.
The only other counties that topped 100,000 were Bartow, with an 8.7% increase to 108,901, and Whitfield, which reported 102,864 residents, up a scant 0.02%.
Polk County saw increases of 3.3% with a population of 42,853.
Walker, Chattooga and Dade counties all registered decreases in population over the decade.
Walker County lost 1,102 residents to 67,654, a decline of 1.7%. Chattooga lost 1,050 residents, or 4.1%, while Dade County lost 382 residents, a drop of 2.3%.
Neighboring Cherokee County, Alabama, also registered a slight decrease of 1,018 residents, or 4%, to 24,971 residents.