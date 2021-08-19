Calhoun City Schools kept its doors open to students for the duration of the 2020-2021 school year, capturing both their hearts and their minds, evidenced in the release of Georgia Milestone scores.
The Georgia Milestones are standardized tests given to students in grades three through twelve. These tests measure student performance in the areas of English/language arts, mathematics, social studies and science. With a 94 to 97 percent test participation rate across the system, CCS outperformed regional and state schools on the assessment in 14 of 20 content areas. In a year where simply attending school was an achievement, CCS pushed themselves to keep learning loss to a minimum and to inspire all of their students to be lifelong learners in the pursuit of excellence.
“This accomplishment is attributed to the outstanding contributions of students, teachers, and school & community leaders. Without the determination and commitment of the Calhoun family in the face of adversity, the year would not have been a success. In a year filled with limitations, Calhoun City Schools surged forward, implementing innovative scheduling practices, professional learning communities, and student-focused learning models. This hard work is on display as students made positive gains toward learning goals and their individualized growth plans. There is still work to be done as teachers and administrators review the data and revise school improvement plans in support of continued growth. Those areas in need of improvement will be a primary focus as CCS charts their course for a successful 2021-2022 school year,” stated Dr. Michele Taylor, Calhoun City Schools’ Superintendent.
While these test scores provide some information about student academic performance, Calhoun City Schools utilizes multiple measures to determine students’ academic success. CCS is a part of True Accountability, a statewide initiative, spearheaded by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators. True Accountability is an educator-led, evidence-based evaluation system that provides an accurate, holistic performance measure and thorough accounting.
Calhoun City Schools has addressed the loss of learning opportunities for students through a variety of initiatives. In June 2020, elementary and middle school students were afforded the opportunity to attend summer learning camps that provided extended learning time focused on building literacy skills. While our youngest Yellow Jackets attended learning camps, Calhoun High School students participated in credit recovery summer school opportunities with no charge to students. The support of extended learning time will continue through the 2021-2022 school year with after school tutoring opportunities for students at each school beginning after Labor Day. Another key initiative for CCS to address the loss of learning opportunity is professional learning for faculty and staff. This initiative focuses on providing teachers and staff the skills needed to address skill deficiencies of students. Calhoun City has partnered with Northwest Georgia RESA to provide an onsite reading endorsement for teachers in grades kindergarten through third. All teachers are provided the opportunity to participate in after school professional development tailored to provide teachers and staff the skills needed to adjust instruction to meet the needs of students who experienced the loss of learning opportunities during the 2020-2021 school year. Calhoun City plans to continue to support faculty, staff and students using these initiatives through the 2022-2023 school year.
“The work is not done. It is just beginning. With the start of a new school year comes fresh ideas and innovative practices that will lead to exciting new opportunities. Calhoun City Schools will remain focused on not only academic achievement, but in the support of the whole child. As we recognize the powerful impact education can have on an entire community, we will continue to be the light and to engage all stakeholders in a tradition of excellence that continues through the 21st century. It’s always great to be a Calhoun Yellow Jacket! #bethelight,” stated Superintendent Taylor.
For a comparison of Calhoun City Schools Milestone Performance by Content Area, please select the link HERE.