Calhoun City Schools announced Friday that the system will return to a mask requirement for students and staff.
According to a release to parents Friday, masks will be required in classrooms, during hallway transitions and on school busses where social distancing measures aren't a possibility.
Read the full statement below:
"While we had hoped for a more "normal" start to the school year, the most recent information from Gordon County's COVID Task Force, AdventHealth Gordon and the local Department of Public Health gives us cause to reevaluate our Reopening Plan. With a significant spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Calhoun, Gordon County and the number of student positive cases from the past week, we must amend our Reopening Plan. We want to do everything possible to continue in-person instruction and learning for the 2021-2022 school year.
"We know that the use of masks does not guarantee that the virus will not be spread; however, this is something we can do to help as advised by the CDC and the Department of Public Health.
"Beginning Monday, August 23, 2021, masks will be required (like last year) for students and staff in classrooms where social distancing is not possible, in hallways during transitions, and on school buses, regardless of vaccination status until September 17th. We will re-evaluate on this date.
"Masks, contact tracing and heightened safety and security protocols kept us in school all year last year. We hope this temporary requirement will help us navigate the challenges of this most recent surge. Once we feel it is safe to do so, we will relieve the mask restrictions and requirements and masks will continue to be optional. Each school has re-evaluated cafeteria use and have made modifications to lunch schedules and operations. We must also restrict visitors / volunteers to each of our school campuses until further notice. (This does not include instructionally related opportunities.) Thank you for understanding.
"In the spirit of transparency, Calhoun City Schools will continue to post weekly COVID positive cases on the website, as was standard practice last year. We will continue to share information regarding where to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. We appreciate everyone's support as we work together to combat the spread of COVID-19.
"Our top priority is the safety of our students and staff. Working together, we believe we can keep our schools open and safe."