If you are a college student who has been accepted into a nursing/allied health program, then you may want to take advantage of the AdventHealth Gordon Foundation Scholarship. The foundation is currently accepting applications for its nursing/allied health scholarships.
“We began offering these scholarships to help alleviate the nursing shortage the country was experiencing,” said Garrett Nudd, president of the AdventHealth Gordon Foundation, and director of marketing & philanthropy. “Our hope is that we can make a small difference in the lives of the recipients and they will partner with us in providing top-notch medical care for our community.”
The scholarships range from $500 to $2,000 for select students. Interested parties may go to www.AdventHealthGordon.com to find the application. To apply, applicants must already be accepted or enrolled into a nursing/allied health program, maintain a GPA of 2.0 or higher and agree to work for AdventHealth Gordon in an RN or allied health capacity, following passing boards, per the scholarship agreement. The deadline is April 24 at 3 pm. Late entries will not be accepted.
In addition to the web, applications are available at AdventHealth Gordon’s Marketing and Foundation office. Mail the completed application, school transcripts and letters of recommendation to Wendy Taylor, AdventHealth Gordon Foundation, P.O. Box 304, Calhoun, Ga., 30703-0304.
If you have questions, please contact Taylor at 706-602-7800 ext. 2318.