The Calhoun City Schools Board of Education officially approved the 2021-2022 school calendar at its regular monthly meeting Monday evening.
Students, teachers, parents, guardians, community representatives and other stakeholders were given 30 days to review and offer feedback on the calendar, which had first been presented as a draft at the board's December meeting.
The finalized schedule represents the calendar planning committee's best attempt to compile all survey data and feedback from stakeholders into a format that meets the needs of staff and teachers as well as students and their families.
Superintendent Dr. Michele Taylor said special consideration was given to the need for staff and teacher professional learning days and breaks that would coordinate with assessment windows, grading periods and national holidays.
The 2021-2022 school year is now set to begin Wednesday, Aug. 11. Labor Day will be observed Sept. 6, and fall break will run Oct. 11-13 with two virtual learning days on Oct. 14-15. Thanksgiving break will be observed November 22-26, and Christmas break will be held Dec. 20 through Jan. 3.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed on Jan. 17. Winter break will include President's Day and is set for Feb. 21-22. Spring break will include Good Friday and will be observed April 11-15. The last day of school is set for May 27.
Four virtual and professional learning days have been built into the calendar during the months of October and March. Professional learning days may differ per school based on individual schools' professional learning needs.
In the event of inclement weather, the school system plans to utilize online and other supplemental materials to support student learners.
This calendar allows for 190 teacher workdays with up to 210 student learning days with the utilization of flex days for teacher support, i.e. summer school, Saturday school and extended learning times.
A full version of the final approved 2021-2022 Calhoun City Schools academic calendar can be viewed online at www.calhounschools.org.
In other business, the board approved a bid submitted by Trammel Lawn Care for restoration work to be completed at the high school softball field.
The cost of the project, which is set to include sprinkler system upgrades and improvements to the pitcher's mound, batters' boxes and catchers' boxes, is $11,090 and will be paid for through the Special Projects Budget for fiscal year 2021.