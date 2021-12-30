In Gordon County, last year was an outstanding year for sports, but everyone is hoping that the New Year and the New Day will bring even better results than the last 365 days did.
January means the local sports calendar suddenly fills up like a swimming hole in the hot summer time with basketball and wrestling and swimming and diving joined by soccer and then baseball and tennis.
The soccer teams start kicking it the last week of this month with a couple of scrimmages for all the local teams before they start playing for keeps in February. In fact, Calhoun's boys and girls are scheduled to hold their first and only scrimmage on Friday, Jan. 28 when they go to Rome to take on Model in a doubleheader that starts at 5 p.m.
Meanwhile baseball teams and tennis players and start their workouts this month for their February season debuts.
But it remains a busy time for winter sports as well with the basketball teams beginning play to see not only if they will make the playoffs, but who they will face if they're good enough to make it to the postseason.
The changing of the seasons also lets the seasoned wrestlers at Sonoraville, Calhoun, and Gordon Central know their Region and Area meets are quickly coming up on the schedule.
And the New Year will also bring an instant match-up of rivals in the water Thursday night when the Calhoun boys and girls swim teams host Dalton in the Calhoun Aquatic Center.
Next year, those two neighbors will be in the same Region and probably won't have a dual meet with each other, but it is a big meet for both teams as besides the bragging rights that come with winning it, for Calhoun it is their final competition before the Northwest Georgia Region meet starting Friday, Jan. 14 at Calhoun High.
The fastest individuals and relay teams at that meet will then advance to the 5A state meet, which is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Feb. 2 at the Georgia Tech natatorium in Atlanta.
The Calhoun swimmers and divers, led by head coach Devon Clayton and assistant Hailey Kelley. have been hard at it since October when their meets began. They have been steadily trying to make sure everyone and every relay they put together has their swimmers recording their fastest times at just the right time of the year.
And that time is this month with the Region meets and a trip to the state meet two weeks after that on the line for everyone who is in the pool.