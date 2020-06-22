New Foundations Development Inc., a local nonprofit created by the Calhoun Housing Authority, announced Monday that the organization has received a $300,000 grant from the Department of Community Affairs' Community Home Investment Program.
Program Manager Carol Hatch said the money will be used to help seven low income families with home improvements this fall. She said examples of repairs include things such as handicap accessibility, fixing potential code violations or safety hazards, and improvements that could make the home more efficient.
"There are a lot of people who have windows that are old and air is getting in, or maybe their heating and air conditioning unit is 30 years old. If we can replace the windows and the air conditioning unit, that is going to lower their power bill too," said Hatch.
The local homeowners who will benefit from this grant have already been selected from the organization's waiting list. Hatch said there are about 30 homes on the list.
"It's not a big list, but the money comes in so sporadically that we have to help as we can," she said.
The the work will be performed by licensed contractors at no cost to the homeowner, but the homeowner does have to agree to not sell the home or move within five years.
New Foundations Development Inc. is a nonprofit created by the Calhoun Housing Authority that has been serving veterans and families with home rehabilitation since 2013. New Foundations has completed nearly 250 home rehabilitations for low income families consisting of mostly veterans of the armed services.
For more information, call Hatch at 706-629-9183, extension 14.