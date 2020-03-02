The New Echota Cherokee Capital State Historic Site will present its annual Guided Lantern Tour at the park on Saturday, March 28.
The Guided Lantern Tour offers a unique opportunity to experience the park after normal park hours. Volunteers will be in each historic building where they will be demonstrating aspects of Cherokee life.
The Print Shop will demonstrate the operation of a period printing press, the council house will host a Cherokee storyteller, the Courthouse will have shape note singers, there will be refreshments at the tavern and period presentations in the cabin and Worcester house. The park staff will be leading each group on a guided tour of the buildings. The staff will be talking about the history of the site between the buildings.
The first two tour groups will begin at 7 p.m.. Additional tours will begin at 7:20, 7:40 and 8 p.m. Each group is limited to 25 visitors. Guests will need to call the park to make a reservation. Only guests with a reservation will be allowed to participate. The cost for this special event is $7 for children and $9 for adults. The guided tour will last approximately two hours. Call the park at 706-624-1321 for reservations.
New Echota-Cherokee Capital State Historic Site is a certified site on the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail. In addition to the Guided Lantern Tour, visitors can view a 17-minute video, museum exhibits, two nature trails and a walking tour of the historic grounds and buildings, including a reconstruction of the Cherokee Phoenix newspaper printing office.