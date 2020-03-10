The new dog at the Calhoun Recreation Center will officially open Saturday at 10 a.m., the Calhoun City Council announced during their Monday night meeting.
One of the 2018 Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax projects, the dog park is next to Oothcalooga Creek and the primary parking lot on the west side of the park. City Administrator Paul Worley said previously that a dog park was something residents asked for during the public hearing process while the SPLOST list was being crafted.
“A dog park was definitely a high priority for those people that showed up for those sessions,” he said.
The dog park includes two separate fenced-in areas, one quite larger than the other, as well as a looping sidewalk separating grassy and mulched areas, and multiple tunnels, ramps and platforms for dogs to play on. There are also several benches for dog owners, included shaded seating, and water fountains for man and his best friend.
In other business, the council also:
♦ Approved a zoning change request from R-2 to C-2 for 2.53 acres at a location of CG42B-104 (Mauldin Road) by Ken Jones II.
♦ Approved an annexation and zoning change request of R1-B for .48 acre at 345 Henderson Bend Road N.W. (parcel GC21-019) by Cleopatra Alvarez.
♦ Approved an ordinance to amend certain portions of Chapter 26 of the Calhoun Code of Ordinances. This is to better define the liabilities and responsibilities for third parties operating within municipal cemeteries that might cause damage to other monuments or structures.
♦ Approved a manager change request at Guacamoles Bar and Grill LLC. The prior manager was Francisco Lozano and the new manager is Craig Johnson.
♦ Approved a manager change request at Long Horn Steakhouse of Calhoun. The prior manager was Keith Rauch and the new manager is Amber Martin.