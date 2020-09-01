The Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District is unveiling a new COVID-19 testing program effective Tuesday, Sept. 1. Testing remains free. The new program will feature additional testing times and more easily found test sites throughout Northwest Georgia.
As part of the plan, Gordon County's testing site was moved from the Gordon County Health Department to the Gordon County Senior Citizen Center. The hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as the first Saturday of the month.
“Our goal is to increase testing in Northwest Georgia by making it more convenient for the public while better balancing demand for testing with our resources,” said Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the 10-county Northwest Health District.
Voccio advises that anyone who wants to get tested can get tested but recommends testing especially for anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and for close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases on their 10th day of quarantine.
Under the new program, public health will provide COVID-19 testing six days a week across the Northwest Health District. One test site will be open daily, Monday through Saturday, in each of four multi-county regions:
- Catoosa, Dade, and Walker Region
- Floyd and Chattooga Region
- Bartow and Gordon Region
- Haralson, Paulding, and Polk Region
Most test sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. One test site in each region will be open on Saturdays. The Gordon County site is the Gordon County Senior Citizens Center, at 150 Cambridge Court, and it will be open for Saturday testing on the first Saturday of the month. The Bartow site, which is Liberty Square Church, 2001 Liberty Square Drive in Cartersville, will be open the other Saturdays each month.
“You do not have to reside in a county to get tested at the site in that county,” Voccio stresses. “Anyone may get tested at any of these test sites.”
All test sites will feature convenient drive-up processing. No appointments are needed.
Effective Sept. 1, COVID-19 testing will no longer be offered at the Catoosa, Chattooga, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, or Walker county health departments.
Labor Day weekend testing will only be conducted at sites in Floyd, Paulding and Catoosa counties.
For information about COVID-19 testing in a specific county, including locations, days, and hours, please visit the Facebook page for that county’s health department. For information about all Northwest Health District COVID-19 test sites, go to https://nwgapublichealth.org.