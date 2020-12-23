Harmony Church at Calhoun will hold its first service Sunday, Jan. 3, beginning at 10:30 a.m., according to Pastor Calvin Anderson.
Anderson, who had retired from the active ministry, said God had other plans for him that he did not know about. The church will be at 160 Harmony Church Road in Calhoun in the building previously serving the Harmony Primitive Baptist Church. The previous church had discontinued holding services, after serving the community for parts of three centuries beginning in the mid-1800s, and the building was sitting idle.
Anderson said one day as he was driving by, he felt the urge to pull in to the driveway and sit there. That is when he felt the calling to begin a new ministry at that location.
He contacted the last remaining member of the former church, and after discussions it was agreed the facilities would be available for this new church ministry. He and some volunteers went to work cleaning and fixing up a few things to get the building ready for services.
Anderson stated that he had no plans to pastor again but feels God called him to begin a church with a different goal and purpose. The folks he is reaching out to are those who once were active in a church but stopped going and are now not active in a church but would like to get started again.
The church also will be reaching out to some of those who were asked or told to leave their church and have not been back. Anderson says he refers to both categories of individuals as “The Dropouts and the Thrownouts.”
“We will be a different type of church in that we will welcome these individuals and patiently work with them in becoming comfortable in church again,” he said.
At that time, he said, the folk can turn to another established church in the area or remain at Harmony. Anderson stated that they will begin with one service a week on each Sunday, and it will begin at 10:30 a.m.
“We will be primarily a teaching ministry dealing with the subjects or thoughts on the people’s minds and in their lives as they relate to the teachings of the Bible,” Anderson said.
This will be the opportunity for those out of church to return at their pace to re-establish church fellowship as part of their lives, in a church established for them.