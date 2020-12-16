The AdventHealth Gordon Cancer Center, which opened Dec. 14, unites all cancer services on-campus at AdventHealth Gordon to create a comprehensive cancer program.
AdventHealth Medical Group Hematology Oncology at Calhoun and AdventHealth Infusion Center Calhoun are housed in the new cancer center. Treatment offered includes chemotherapy, immunotherapy, iron infusions and fluid replacement treatments on-campus "to provide maximum collaboration and coordination of care throughout a patients’ cancer care journey," according to an Advent Health news release.
"This center is the culmination of a vision to provide a regional location that fosters innovative cancer care," said Mridula Vinjamuri, MD, of AdventHealth Medical Group Hematology Oncology at Calhoun. "This model of integrating multi-modality care complemented with the administration of expert cancer treatment options ensures excellent care for all patients, indistinguishable with a larger or academic cancer center. The multidisciplinary expertise implemented at AdventHealth all target the same problem, each from a diverse perspective, as an effort to commit to the patient's best personalized treatment plan."
The cancer center features more clinic rooms and 50% more private infusion bays to accommodate more patients, according to the news release. Future plans include an outdoor healing garden to provide patients with the physical, emotional and spiritual benefits of nature and the outdoors.
Upon the cancer center's completion, all parts of AdventHealth Gordon’s entire comprehensive Cancer Care program are housed on the main campus. Surgical oncology and urologic oncology are in the medical office building connected to the hospital. The Edna Owens Breast Center is across the lobby from the medical office building, and the AdventHealth Harris Radiation Therapy Center is across the parking lot.
"AdventHealth Gordon’s Cancer Care physicians, nurse navigators and team members work together seamlessly to coordinate treatments between all areas of the Cancer Care program to elevate the level of care patients receive," according to the news release. "In addition to treatment, the program also offers nutrition counseling, emotional and mental health counseling, support groups and weight management programming to cancer patients."
“We are thrilled that the AdventHealth Gordon Cancer Center is now open and providing our patients with true comprehensive Cancer Care,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon. “The convenience of the center and coordination of care provided will greatly benefit our community.”
For more information on AdventHealth Gordon Cancer Care services, visit AdventHealthGordon.com/cancer.