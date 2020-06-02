AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Calhoun City Schools is set to open its doors on June 15. Located at 101 Yellow Jacket Drive, just north of Calhoun High School's Phil Reeve Stadium, the clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and during Friday night home football games.
In preparation for its June opening, the clinic will offer free physicals for students attending both Calhoun City and Gordon County schools over the next two weeks. Calhoun High School Principal Peter Coombe said he hopes this soft opening will be the start of a long and happy partnership between the schools and the clinic.
Offered services will include flu shots, treatment for workplace injuries, occupational medicine, Department of Transportation physicals, sports physicals and treatment for acute illnesses and injuries such as sore throat, colds, pneumonia, ear aches, stomach aches, sprains, allergies, asthma, tendinitis, broken bones, skin conditions and flu, among others.
Students will have access to these services throughout the school day with the permission of a parent, allowing them to receive the care they need without missing class. Student athletes and fans will have access to the clinic during games, should the need for medical attention arise. The community will also have full access to the clinic.
"We are thrilled to open this urgent care location at Calhoun City Schools," said Karen Steely, interim president and chief operating officer of AdventHealth Gordon. "Having the option to see a medical provider on campus is going to be a great help to students and their parents. Our community will also benefit from having access to this clinic."
Beyond medical services, the clinic will also serve as a learning environment for students in the healthcare pathway at the Calhoun College and Career Academy. Students enrolled in the school's work-based learning program will be given the opportunity to work shifts at the clinic rather than at the hospital, limiting the need for off-campus travel. Dual enrollment students completing a C.N.A. Program will also be offered the opportunity to complete necessary clinical hours at the clinic.
A future goal for the clinic, according to Coombe, would be to work out a deal with local pharmacies so that prescriptions could be filled and delivered to the clinic so that parents could pick them up for their children at the same time that their children were picked up from school.
“We will take insurance and we will never deny treatment for the uninsured, but we will also help kids get insurance and learn about insurance options if they are currently uninsured,” he said. “We want them to know what they qualify for.”
The clinic itself hosts multiple exam rooms, a storage room, a utility room, an x-ray room, R.N. station, two bathrooms, a reception and check-in area, public and student-only entrances, and a separate office. The entire facility is handicap accessible.
The site itself was donated by the Calhoun Rotary Club and construction, which began back in February, was funded by a generous gift from state representative John Meadows and his family, as well as the Milton Ratner Foundation.
Both Eddie Reeves, chairman of the Board of Education for Calhoun City Schools, and CCS Superintendent Michele Taylor thanked the donors for their support of local students, the community and education.
"Dr. Peter Coombe, high school principal and CEO of our College and Career Academy, has developed a plan to allow our students in the health sciences pathway to get some hands-on experiences working in the new health clinic," said Taylor. "This is certainly a great opportunity for students and one that will provide much needed on-site medical support for all. Thank you AdventHealth, Calhoun Rotary Club, the Ratner Foundation and the John Meadows family!"
AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Calhoun City Schools is accepting new patients. Walk-ins and scheduled appointments are welcome starting June 15. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (706) 879-6405.