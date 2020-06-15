AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Calhoun City Schools is now open and accepting patients. Located at 101 Yellow Jacket Drive, just north of Calhoun High School’s Phil Reeve Stadium, the clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and during Friday night home football games.
Offered services include flu shots, treatment for workplace injuries, occupational medicine, Department of Transportation physicals, sports physicals and treatment for acute illnesses and injuries such as sore throat, colds, pneumonia, ear aches, stomach aches, sprains, allergies, asthma, tendinitis, broken bones, skin conditions and flu, among others.
Students will have access to these services throughout the school day with the permission of a parent, allowing them to receive the care they need without missing class. Student athletes and fans will have access to the clinic during games, should the need for medical attention arise. The community will also have full access to the clinic.
“We are excited that our community, students and teachers now have access to this urgent care location at Calhoun City Schools,” said Karen Steely, chief operating officer of AdventHealth Gordon. “Our patients can rely on our team to provide them with quick and compassionate urgent care.”
Beyond medical services, the clinic will also serve as a learning environment for students in the healthcare pathway at the Calhoun College and Career Academy. Students enrolled in the school’s work-based learning program will be given the opportunity to work shifts at the clinic rather than at the hospital, limiting the need for off-campus travel. Dual enrollment students completing a C.N.A. Program will also be offered the opportunity to complete necessary clinical hours at the clinic.
A future goal for the clinic, according to CHS Principal Peter Coombe, would be to work out a deal with local pharmacies so that prescriptions could be filled and delivered to the clinic so that parents could pick them up for their children at the same time that their children were picked up from school.
“We will take insurance and we will never deny treatment for the uninsured, but we will also help kids get insurance and learn about insurance options if they are currently uninsured,” he said. “We want them to know what they qualify for.”
The clinic itself hosts multiple exam rooms, a storage room, a utility room, an x-ray room, R.N. station, two bathrooms, a reception and check-in area, public and student-only entrances, and a separate office. The entire facility is handicap accessible.
The site itself was donated by the Calhoun Rotary Club and construction, which began back in February, was funded by a generous gift from the family of state representative John Meadow, as well as the Milton Ratner Foundation.
Both Eddie Reeves, chairman of the Board of Education for Calhoun City Schools, and CCS Superintendent Michele Taylor thanked the donors for their support of local students, the community and education.
“Dr. Peter Coombe, high school principal and CEO of our College and Career Academy, has developed a plan to allow our students in the health sciences pathway to get some hands-on experiences working in the new health clinic,” said Taylor. “This is certainly a great opportunity for students and one that will provide much needed on-site medical support for all. Thank you AdventHealth, Calhoun Rotary Club, the Ratner Foundation and the John Meadows family!”
AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Calhoun City Schools is accepting new patients. Walk-ins and scheduled appointments are welcome. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 706-879-6405.