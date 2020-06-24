Michael Murrill, the new president and chief executive officer of AdventHealth Gordon, AdventHealth Murray and the Southeast Region, said his move from the medical group’s Chicago location to Calhoun almost didn’t happen because of travel restrictions that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Murrill wanted his wife, Melissa, and sons, 12-year-old Mason and 10-year-old Max, to be able to see Calhoun and Gordon County along with him, since moving from a big metropolitan area to a more rural community would make for a huge lifestyle change for all of them.
“From a family standpoint, we really wanted to make a change like this, and in our minds it wasn’t just a stop along a path to somewhere else. If we’re going to make a move like this, we really want to invest and embed into a community, and so we don’t want to take that lightly, so it was really important for us all to be here and see it and experience it,” he said.
Now that they’ve made the move, Mason and Max have ordered fishing poles and snake hooks, eager to explore the great outdoors and take on some new hobbies. And Melissa is excited to find ways to get involved locally.
“We’re looking forward to experiencing the community and we’re excited to be a part of the area,” Murrill said. “We’re here to connect and invest in the community and we want to be a part of this community and the broader community, and not just AdventHealth Gordon and Murray communities, but the broad Calhoun and Chatsworth communities, the communities that we’re in.”
The new executive has worked in health care for 18 years, beginning at AdventHealth’s Denver location for six years, and then the next 12 years in Chicago. Though his family had never really considered living in the south previously, once they came down for a visit Murrill said they felt confident right away that this was the place they wanted to be.
Murrill also believes the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted health care in other ways that will likely be permanent, such as an increase use of telemedicine. He said society has adapted quickly over the past four months to the new normal, but things like masks and social distancing are going to be around awhile.
“I don’t think COVID is something we’re just going to wait out,” he said. “I think we’re going to have to figure out how to operate as a society, and especially as a health care organization and other industries with it, and not just wait for it to be done. I don’t see (the pandemic) just being done.”
Murrill encourages the continued use of masks when in public, saying it is just a matter of how we need to function as a society, being comfortable wearing a mask or foregoing in-person meetings.
“It’s about keeping each other safe, and hopefully that’s the mindset that comes out. That we want to show respect to those around us, that we want to do everything we can to take care of our fellow citizens,” he said.
As the new executive, Murrill said there are three main areas he wants to focus on, including and effort to not just provide high quality care for their patients, but also going into the community and finding out what health problems are most common and working with schools and other partners to see how the hospital can address those things.
“Is it depression, anxiety? Is it drug use, obesity? What are the things that are challenging our schools? What are the things challenging our communities around health, and how do we help our community solve those things?” he said.
The second thing is finding ways that AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray and the medical group’s other services can better work together and with other health care providers to better serve the community. He said the pandemic has brought with it many lessons for health care providers and they need to make sure they take advantage of the things they’ve learned and use those to improve the services they provide.
Third, Murrill said he wants to continue to grow the services both AdventHealth locations provide and also increase access to those services.
“Whether its urgent care, therapy facilities outside of our four walls of our hospital, what things are available to our community out in Calhoun and Gordon County or Murray?” he said.
Murrill started his new gig on June 15 following the retirement of Pete Weber, who spent more than 30 years with AdventHealth.