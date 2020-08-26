One of the unsuccessful candidates for the Democratic nomination in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District has been named president of a political action committee representing the state’s Muslim Americans.
Nabilah Islam, who finished third to Democratic nominee Carolyn Bourdeaux in the June 9 primary in the 7th District, will serve as president of I-PAC Georgia.
“Georgia’s Muslim community is a reflection of the beauty and diversity of America’s Muslim communities,” Islam said Monday. “I am thrilled to lead I-PAC Georgia to ensure Georgian Muslims have a seat at the legislative table.”
I-PAC has enjoyed significant success in its candidate endorsements, including an 80% win rate in 2018.
The organization recently partnered with EmgageUSA, a Washington, D.C.-based national organization that seeks to increase Muslim American civic engagement.
Islam ran in a crowded primary field for the Democratic nomination to seek a suburban Atlanta congressional seat being vacated by Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall of Lawrenceville.
Bourdeaux, who ran a close race against Woodall two years ago, won the Democratic primary in June by a large margin over state Rep. Brenda Lopez Romero, D-Norcross, and Islam.
Bourdeaux will oppose Rich McCormick, who won the Republican primary, in November.
The 7th Congressional District covers large portions of Gwinnett and Forsyth counties.