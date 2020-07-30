myDOCTORplan announced that they have made a donation of $5,000 to the Voluntary Action Center (VAC) during the VAC’s matching grant program which doubled the donation to $10,000. These funds will be used to help with the VAC’s expansion of their community kitchen allowing them to serve more meals to needy families and individuals.
Since the opening of the VAC community kitchen in 2011, the VAC has served the citizens of Gordon county in many different ways in times of hardship. The VAC has served over 180,000 hot meals since opening their doors. In 2019 the VAC provided 2,926 families with grocery boxes, prevented 68 families from being evicted, 106 families from having power/water shut off, provided 799 children with clothing and toys for Christmas and more.
“myDOCTORplan’s generous donation will help ensure individuals and families continue to receive support through our hunger and homeless outreach programs. Together, with other donations like myDOCTORplan’s, we were able to raise $60,000 ... $10,000 more than our original goal!” said Stacy Long, executive director of the VAC.
Headquartered in North Georgia, myDOCTORplan is a modern, easy-to-use telemedicine solution for non-emergency illnesses and general care. For only $14.99 a month with a $0 consultation fee, entire households can have direct access to state- licensed and fully credentialed doctors, via phone or video consult, to receive treatment and advice for common ailments. For more information, visit: www.mydoctorplan.com