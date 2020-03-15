Stan Pethel was just 5 when he rushed home from church one Sunday intent on putting piano notes to a tune he had identified as “I Want to be a Tiger.” The tune he plunked out actually turned out to be a children’s song about becoming a tither, but the discrepancy in wording was of little matter to the young man who was unaware of the fact that he had already embarked on a calling.
Some years later, he would arrive in Rome from his native Oakwood as a bright-eyed 23-year-old ready to teach at Berry College as an instructor of music. During the time between his early composition attempts and his entrance into teaching, he would meet the woman he would spend his life with.
That woman turned out to be Jo Ann Pethel, now his wife of 46 years and a musician in her own right. The two met during their freshman year at the University of Georgia in voice class.
“We were good friends and then dated,” Jo Ann, who grew up in Macon, recalls on a recent January morning at their spacious brick home in Armuchee.
It was 1968, and in the deep South, college students still dressed formally.
“Girls dressed up to go to class then,” Jo Ann said. “There were no shorts or pants.”
Four years later, times had changed, and the hippie movement took over. Stan was sporting a rock n’ roll look, but he had retained his classical roots and by his senior year was also writing arrangements for the Red Coat Band. The two were engaged by the time Jo Ann became a first-year music teacher in Dalton.
Musical beginnings
Although one of Stan’s passions to this day remains basketball, he had to give up the game at 13 when numbness in his legs led to the removal of a benign tumor from his backbone. His doctors advised against him taking physical education in school.
“He joined the band and was not thrilled about it,” Jo Ann said. “He had taken piano lessons. His dad was a gospel piano player.”
Stan’s relationship with low brass began when his father brought home a trombone instead of the saxophone his son requested because he had gotten a deal on the horn. Stan picked up the instrument and learned to love it, going on to earn a doctorate in trombone from the University of Kentucky in 1981.
As Stan’s musical talent emerged, Jo Ann was having a similar experience, picking up piano at age 7 with lessons from her mother’s Sunday school teacher. Like her husband, she remembers imitating the hymn playing style she heard her church pianist employ on Sundays. Her passion for music established, majoring in music at UGA was a natural move for her. After their marriage and move to Rome she took a job teaching music for the city schools. She also instructed briefly at St. Mary’s Catholic School.
A ministry is born
Soon after the couple arrived in Rome to work, Stan accepted a call to be the minister of music at Calvary Baptist downtown where Walgreen’s now stands. He began ordering music for the choir, but he found that his composing talent applied when it came to fitting together melody and harmony parts for choirs.
“I soon realized if I could write arrangements for the Redcoat Band, I could easily write a piece for choir and piano,” he said.
He published his first choral piece in 1976, and he soon progressed to producing more than 20 of these compositions each year. Now, there are about 1,500 anthems, piano collections, instrumental books, and cantatas floating around the music world with “Stan Pethel” somewhere near the top in the composer’s position. He knows groups today are performing his music in places as far away as Europe, Korea, Japan and Bangladesh and he periodically receives emails with YouTube links featuring far flung choirs singing his pieces.
The couple acknowledges the contrasts between Stan’s various roles in the music world.
“I know I have a national ministry,” he said. “But I also think it’s important for us to have a local ministry.”
And although there are many similarities, their respective relationships to music diverge somewhat.
“Our roles are different. He can play forever without printed music in front of him. I can play some without notes, but I really like ’em!” Jo Ann said.
Community involvement
The couple has partnered for many years now in bringing their talents to local congregations. The Pethels have stepped into leadership roles — Stan conducting the choir and Jo Ann at the piano — at several Rome area churches, including Calvary, Garden Lakes Baptist, New Armuchee Baptist, and now Everett Springs Baptist Church, which sits close to the Floyd-Gordon County line and attracts congregants from both places.
“Jo Ann is my secret weapon,” Stan said. “You get me, you get her.”
Years ago, as their children arrived — two boys and a girl, they became even further involved in the community. Jo Ann, who chose to stay home with the children, would eventually take over room mother responsibilities as they reached school age. Stan would make his way back to the basketball and volleyball courts refereeing their games. He stayed on in that role long after they graduated high school, and he writes an occasional sports column for the Rome News-Tribune. He’s been calling games for 25 years now, and that effort has earned him longtime sports consorts. It’s a far cry from the music world.
“It’s a totally different set of friends,” he said.
Music, family and church
Stan retired from Berry in 2016 where he had taken on the duty of fine arts department chair. The classes he had led over the years indicate a sweeping arc of musical ability: theory, world music, conducting, composition, arranging, music appreciation and direction of the brass ensemble.
“I stayed on 43 years, and I saw a lot of growth — tons of students. It was a great career for me. If I could have designed a job perfect for my skill set, I would have designed the job I had,” he said.
The couple now has five grandchildren and one on the way. Their home is full of family photos and nods to their various interests. There’s a lamp in their living room with a trombone for a base standing beside a full toy box for the frequent visits from grandchildren. Stan frequently steals away to a small office at the rear of the house where he composes using specialized software. Just recently, he was working on a piece for 1st United Methodist Church Maryville in Maryville, Tennessee.
And every Wednesday evening and Sunday morning, they are playing and singing together in front of the Everett Springs congregation where Stan is minister of music.
“It’s humbling to see how God works,” Jo Ann said. “When the Lord calls, you know it. He moves you around where He wants you.”