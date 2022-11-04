Murray County outscored Gordon Central, 13-6 in the second half Friday night to defeat the Warriors, 32-27, in a battle of winless 7-2A teams before a packed house on Senior Night at Ratner Stadium.
The young Warriors, with just three seniors on the roster, played their best game of the year offensively and made big plays all night long, but unfortunately couldn't quite finish the job after they held a 21-19 advantage at halftime.
Down by two at the break, Murray County took advantage of a couple of Gordon Central mistakes to score first in the second half.
The Warriors fumbled away the second half kickoff, giving the Indians the football at the Gordon Central 30. The visitors couldn't move the ball and were forced into a fourth-and-13 from the Warrior 45. But Gordon Central was called for roughing the punter and MC kept the ball with a fresh set of downs at the GC 25.
After a five-yard run, senior quarterback Aaron Flood scampered 20 yards through traffic for the touchdown to retake the lead for Murray, 25-21. They added the extra point to go up 26-21 with just over eight minutes left in the third period.
The game's next three possessions ended in punts before Murray scored what would be the game-winner.
Taking over at their own 31 as the third quarter came to an end, the Indians reached their own 48 on five plays before quarterback Aaron Flood raced 50 yards to the Warrior 2.
On second down, MC tailback Jarvis Chase covered that distance with a two-yard touchdown run. The Warriors blocked their second extra-point of the night, making it 32-21 with 8:15 left in the game.
The Warriors were backed up after taking the ensuing kickoff, but on first down, freshman quarterback Trey Bryant hooked up with Peyton Chastain for a large gain and then a Murray County facemask put the Warriors at the MC 37.
Following two running and one pass play, Bryant threw a short pass that senior wide receiver Blake Broome turned into a 32-yard touchdown pass, cutting the gap to 32-27 with 4:56 remaining. They went for two to cut the deficit to a field goal, but the pass was incomplete, leaving them down five.
The Warriors tried an onside kick, but the Indians recovered it and were able to pick up three first downs and run out the clock.
With the win, Murray County ended an 18-game losing game and improved to 1-9 on the year and 1-5 in the 7-2A.