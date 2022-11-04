Murray County outscored Gordon Central, 13-6 in the second half Friday night to defeat the Warriors, 32-27, in a battle of winless 7-2A teams before a packed house on Senior Night at Ratner Stadium.

The young Warriors, with just three seniors on the roster, played their best game of the year offensively and made big plays all night long, but unfortunately couldn't quite finish the job after they held a 21-19 advantage at halftime.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In