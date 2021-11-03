Three local council seats were up for grabs this week with elections held Tuesday.
A pair of city council races in Calhoun were decided, with incumbent Ray Denmon defeating challenger Alvin Long 479-445 for Post 4, and challenger Ed Moyer winning over Mayor Pro Tem George Crowley 472-434 for Post 3.
In Resaca, Brant Talley won over Christopher Cunningham 37-9 in the Town Council Post 3 race. Incumbent Sandra Adams ran unopposed in the race for Post 4, receiving 35 votes.
Also in Calhoun, three City School Board of Education seats were on the ballot, all unopposed.
Incumbent Andy Baxter brought in 689 votes in Post 1, while incumbent Rhoda Washington drew 714 votes for Post 2. Recent board appointee Stephen King received 711 votes for the Post 3 position.
Advanced voting played a major role in this year's city races in Calhoun, with 444 individuals voting early, 36 voting absentee and 456 voting on election day. One provisional ballot was also cast.
Calhoun's election saw only a 9.68% voter turnout rate, with 937 of the city's 9,683 eligible voters casting ballots.
In Resaca there was a slightly higher rate of voters, with a 10.49% turnout with 47 of 448 eligible voters showing up to the polls. The town saw only two advance voters, with 45 turning out for election day.
Visit gordoncounty.org online for the full, detailed results of Tuesday's election.
To register to vote in future elections, or to update voter information, visit the Georgia Secretary of State's website at registertovote.sos.ga.gov or call the Gordon County Board of Elections office at 706-629-7781.