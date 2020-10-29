Calhoun's Morning Pointe Senior Living Facility, the only assisted living facility in Gordon County that had not experience a single case of COVID-19 since the pandemic first hit locally in March, now has reported more than two dozen positive cases this week.
As of Monday, 21 of those who tested positive for coronavirus were patients. Five were staff members. According to the Oct. 28 COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facility report released by the Department of Public Health (DPH), 35 of the facility's 63 residents have been tested so far. The same report said seven residents were positive currently, as well as eight staff members.
Morning Pointe released a statement on Tuesday stating that their leadership team has been working with the Georgia DPH to implement aggressive measures to contain the outbreak, isolating all residents to their respective apartments and providing a deep clean and sanitation to the entire Morning Pointe of Calhoun building.
“I have personally been in touch with family members to inform them of the latest updates regarding the virus and the safeguards we continue to provide to their loved one,” said Kandi Wade, executive director at Morning Pointe of Calhoun. “We are doing everything in our power to protect our residents. Communication with all involved parties, as well as resident and associate safety, continue to be top priorities.”
Ongoing wellness measures and precautions at the facility include the following: restricting visitor access to the building, increased handwashing and sanitization, required daily health screenings for associates and any authorized visitors, the use of personal protective equipment such as face masks, mandatory COVID-19 testing for residents and associates, as well as quarantining when appropriate.
“The challenges surrounding COVID-19 are not unique to Morning Pointe,” said Greg A. Vital, president of Morning Pointe Senior Living. “I know I speak for many when I say that the vaccine cannot come soon enough, especially to protect our vulnerable senior population across the country. I am very proud of the resolve and dedication that has been shown by the associates at Morning Pointe of Calhoun — and I know they will continue to provide the safest care possible to our residents. Our hearts and prayers go out to those who have been affected by COVID-19.”
Other senior living and nursing home facilities in Gordon County are also experiencing outbreaks of the virus.
At Calhoun Health Care Center, 65 of 72 residents were reported to have tested positive in the Oct. 28 COVID-19 report from the Georgia DPH, and 14 residents in the Calhoun Health Care Center have died, whereas 51 have recovered. Additionally, 28 staff members have tested positive.
At least 33 of the total 82 residents at Gordon Health and Rehabilitation were reported to have tested positive in the same DPH report. There were a reported seven resident deaths and 12 recoveries. At least 25 staff members have tested positive.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still states that the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are frequent and regular handwashing, wearing a mask even if you are not feeling sick, maintaining a social distance from others of at least six feet and regular cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces.