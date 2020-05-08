Morning Pointe of Calhoun Director of Nursing Beverly Shaw has obtained an interprofessional certificate in gerontology from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Shaw has been with Morning Pointe of Calhoun for more than two years.
This certification was made possible by a partnership between Morning Pointe and UTC, which offered an online program of 28 courses addressing various topics important to geriatric care and the process of aging. Participants spent weeks studying the aging process and how it affects individuals throughout the course of their respective lives. Directors of nursing from all 34 Morning Pointe assisted living, personal care, and Alzheimer’s memory care communities across the Southeast completed the program and obtained certifications free of charge.
“This certification enhances our nurses’ knowledge base in geriatric care as well as provides a means of professional growth and development,” said Mandy Taylor, Morning Pointe senior vice president of clinical services, when asked about the benefits of the program. “This is an exciting partnership with Morning Pointe and UTC.”
“I think it is important for the nurses in our communities to have as much education and training as possible regarding the senior population and situations that seniors face daily,” said Morning Pointe Chief Operating Officer Aaron Webb. “At Morning Pointe, we are committed to innovation, education, and training for our associates. This partnership with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga fits our mission perfectly while also serving our seniors with specific training.”