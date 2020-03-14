When Freight and Rail Brewing Co. opened in Downtown Calhoun earlier this month, it was not only a celebration of a two-year journey for the company’s owners, but also, they hope, the beginning of something brand new in the area.
Andrew Tierce, Justin Childress and Dakota Rasbury, the partners in the enterprise, said that while making high quality craft beer that lures traffic to South Park Avenue is the main priority, they also want the space to become a destination where folks look to spend hang out and spend time talking with their neighbors instead of focusing on their devices.
“We want the brewery to be a destination area and a meeting place for everyone. In today’s society everyone always has their phones or electronics in hand. We want friends and families to be able to come and have a conversation with each other, play a game, listen to good music, and spend quality time together. We also hope to create more foot traffic in downtown Calhoun, which would create more interest in people investing in businesses downtown,” said Childress.
Childress and Tierce met two years ago as members of the Calhoun-Gordon County Leadership program hosted by the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. He said Tierce had this idea to start a brewery and Childress, who works in real estate, said he ought to open it in Calhoun.
Tierce added that changes in Georgia law helped make the idea a reality, when the legislature in 2016 allowed breweries to begin selling their product directly to customers. Before that, he said, breweries were only allowed to sell to distributors.
The brewery officially opened during the first weekend in March, and business has been good since.
“We have been getting great feedback on the beer and the place in general,” said Tierce. “I think the most significant feedback we have received is overwhelming support of ‘Calhoun really needed something like this.’ I love hearing that because we really wanted to be a huge part of bringing some modern entertainment to our area.”
Childress and Rasbury both work in real estate, and while searching for potential commercial building rehab projects, they came to the South Park building that had previously been owned by Jimmy Payne.
Rasbury said the buildings had been unoccupied his entire life, mostly used as storage, and were in poor shape, but he saw potential. However, Payne was reluctant to sell.
“After three or four visits, he finally agreed to sell them,” said Rasbury.
The buildings include five store fronts — four on South Park Avenue and one on Oothcalooga Street.
Freight and Rail Brewing Co. operates the brewpub in the corner space and the one on Oothcalooga, and the other three spaces will be filled by Trackside Pizzeria and Pub. Work is currently underway to rehab the space next door to the pizza restaurant.
Making beer
While Tierce had done some home brewing in the past, scaling up to a microbrewery was a challenge, and the team learned a lot along the way.
“We have learned a ton about not only the complexities of the beer-making process but the complexities of the licensing process. There is so much more to opening and owning a business than most people think,” Tierce said.
Paul Trail, head brewer at the Freight and Rail Brewing Co., said he first discovered the world of craft beer after moving from Gordon County to Montana and attending a beer festival.
Trail said the event changed his whole world and inspired him to attend the Siebel Institute of Technology in Chicago to learn how to make beer. Since then he’s worked doing just that back in Montana, Tennessee and Virginia, but he’s glad to now be home.
“I never thought it was going to be possible. I thought if I was ever going to come home I would have to give up brewing,” he said.
The Sonoraville High School graduate has been busy lately, brewing a variety of Indian pale ales, a brown ale, an oatmeal stout, a red ale, a blonde ale and more. The plan is to slowly build up a good supply for their taproom based on customer feedback and then begin offering to-go services like growlers and eventually cans.
Childress said long term, they may consider a second location, but short term, Tierce said, they are focused on Calhoun.
“We definitely want to concentrate on our local market and community at first. We want to focus on making beers that people love. Once we establish some brands we will push into distributing draft beer. We want our beer in places that people go to specifically enjoy great beer,” said Tierce. “The taproom model continues to dominate in the craft beer industry and as long as that stays true we will look to expand into a second location at some point.”
The other main goal to be create a space that is family friendly and comfortable, with live music, board games, televised sports and other offerings. Childress said the business is making folks happy and the future looks bright.
“The feedback has been nothing but positive,” he said. “We think people have been waiting for something like this for a long time.”