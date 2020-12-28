Shea Hicks, chair of the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office, said more than 8,500 voters have voted either in person or by mail since early voting for Georgia's Jan. 5 runoff election began on Dec. 14.
Of those who have voted so far, 5,729 people have done so in-person at the Gordon County Elections Office. Another 2,790 have voted by mail, with a total of 3,898 ballots having been issued by mail so far.
"This is a much larger voter turnout for a runoff election than we normally see, so we're hoping people will continue to vote in these numbers on election day," Hicks said. "I'm hoping we have just as many people vote at the polls as we did in November because this race is just as important."
The larger voter turnout for the Jan. 5 election is hardly surprising. More Gordon County voters than ever before voted in the presidential election this November, setting new records for voter registration, absentee voting and early voting with more than 10,800 ballots cast ahead of Election Day.
The Gordon County elections office, located inside the Gordon County Annex at 101 S. Piedmont St., will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. for early voting until Thursday, Dec. 31. The office will be closed on Jan. 1.
Face masks are optional but encouraged for those voting in person on Jan. 5. Social distancing will be enforced at the polls, and hand sanitizer will be available on site.
Voters requesting an absentee ballot for the runoff should do so before Friday, Jan. 1. An absentee ballot application can be submitted online at www.ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov, by fax or in-person at the county elections office. All runoff ballots must be returned to the Elections Office by no later than 7 p.m. on Jan. 5 to be counted.
All voting precincts will be open on Election Day.