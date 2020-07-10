There are lots of things to love about summer. If you’re a fan of picnics, popsicles, swimming pools and being on the opposite end of the calendar from the frigid bite of winter, then it’s probably your favorite time of the year.
“It’s hard to resist the outdoors this time of year, but it’s important to keep safety precautions in mind,” said Ashley Howell, FNP-C, of AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Calhoun City Schools. “As the temperature rises, so does the risk of heat-related illnesses and injuries. There are plenty of ways to enjoy the summer while staying safe.”
See the following tips on how to be safe and sun-smart this summer.
Stay a step ahead of heat stroke
Anyone who enjoys being active outdoors should also be aware of how to identify indicators of heat stroke. A result of not consuming enough fluids, heat stroke occurs when your body temperature gets too hot. Protect your body from heat stroke by being mindful of the following symptoms:
♦ Body temperature of 104°F or higher
♦ Headaches, confusion or trouble thinking clearly
♦ Hallucinations
♦ Skin redness and warmth
♦ Vomiting or diarrhea
♦ Muscle cramps or weakness
If you begin to experience these heat stroke warning signs, seek out an area that will cool your body temperature down, drink fluids and seek medical advice immediately.
Exercise smart
This is no reason to be inactive during the summer! It’s very important when you head outside to exercise to heed the following advice:
♦ Try to exercise early, before it gets too hot
♦ Try to take breaks when you exercise
♦ Drink plenty of fluids
♦ Stick to water and sports drinks and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated beverages
♦ Wear loose, light-weight clothes
Enjoy the summer while it lasts
Here are few more tips for enjoying a time of fun and relaxation with family. As always, be sure to apply plenty of sunscreen, even on cloudy days, and don’t forget about your loved ones.
In just 10 minutes, a parked car’s internal temperature can rise 20 degrees, despite leaving windows cracked open. This can become deadly very quickly – so please be cautious when leaving your car unattended and do not leave pets or family members in a parked car.
Finally, keep snacks on hand that provide your body with essential fluids such as watermelon, celery or other items that can help your body stay hydrated, all while enjoying some fun in the sun.
“Summer is a great time to hang out with family and friends in the outdoors, but accidents and emergencies can happen if the right measures aren’t taken,” said Alyssa Crew, NP-C, of AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Adairsville Health Park. “If you or a family member experience a life-threating symptom or injury, don’t delay your care. Seek emergency or urgent care immediately.”
To learn more tips on ways to help your family feel whole and enjoy the warm summer months, make an appointment to connect with your family doctor. For the most advanced care for your body, mind and spirit, visit AdventHealthGordon.com.