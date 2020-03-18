Five years ago, Monika Ponton-Arrington applied to be part of Project Access, a flagship program of the Tribal Link Foundation that supports indigenous peoples’ participation in multi-stakeholder forums where decisions are being made that affect their human rights, land, resources, cultures and livelihoods. The program accepted her application and sent her to the United Nations, where she has defended the rights of the Taíno and Cherokee peoples ever since.
Arrington identifies as Taíno herself but says her husband, Fulton Arrington, is Cherokee. Their connected lives have allowed her to use her voice to raise up issues affecting both populations, including sovereign rights, land and water rights and the rights of women and children.
“I go once or twice a year to the United Nations and speak on issues that face indigenous people across the world,” she said. “There, we deal with governments and countries who treat indigenous people of their lands as third or fourth class citizens. They take their land and sometimes even kill them. That’s what I work on. I want to prevent that whenever and wherever I can.”
To understand Arrington’s approach to these issues, she said it is important to understand the history of her tribe, The Taínos. She is what they refer to as a cacique — a chief or, sometimes, a “first lady” — and their identity is intertwined with her own.
“We were the first to be called Indians. For years and years, they thought we were extinct and no longer existed. Back in 1993, the U.S. government said we needed to prove who we were because Puerto Rico, where many of us live, is a commonwealth of the U.S. They asked us to prove who we were, so we did DNA tests. Over 80% had over 65.35% indigenous blood,” Arrington said. “That meant we could be recognized as indigenous.”
Many other Caribbean islands have Taíno populations as well. Arrington said there are three main Taíno groups who share the same Arawakan language and culture: Sub-Taínos, Classic Taínos and Taínos. There are several thousand indigenous Taínos alive today who live in communities they call yucayeques. She is one member of a small group that represents them all at the United Nations.
She is also a member of the Cherokee Tribal Council.
They do not currently have representation at the United Nations’ Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, so she speaks on behalf of both New Echota and the other Cherokee communities in existence today. Arrington said that though their culture is distinct and different from that of her people, many of the rights they are fighting to protect and gain are the same.
“We have the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples that even today many tribal people don’t realize we have. It was signed,” she said. “One of the things I do now is take a copy of it to Tribal Councils and to individual indigenous people so that they can see what their rights are. I also help to defend those rights.”
Most especially, Arrington has an interest in fighting for the rights of indigenous women and children. From a large family herself, she said it is a cause particularly close to her heart.
“Our indigenous women are being killed all over what is known as Turtle Island in the United States and no one is doing anything about it. That’s something I speak about,” she said. “I work with the court system, especially here where we have indigenous children in DFCS. Many of them aren’t being placed in homes with indigenous families, so they’re losing their culture as time passes. I want to prevent that.”
The work isn’t easy, but she said it is worth doing. Getting involved locally helps her better speak on the issues at play when she is called to write interventions at the U.N.
Interventions, she said, are essentially three-minute proposals for investigations into issues that need to be looked at more closely. She and a team of indigenous leaders from other tribes and countries worldwide write them together and present them before the United Nations’ main council. From all the interventions presented, leaders at the U.N. will then select some to be investigated.
“When interventions are selected, they send out U.N. special rapporteurs to investigate it. They are tasked with investigating the issue you wrote about. That’s their job,” Arrington said. “They have to see how much of what you’re alleging is the truth and how much they can do to fix the problems you are experiencing.”
Though her interventions are not always selected for investigation, Arrington said there is always something important being looked at. No issue facing indigenous peoples is small, and she said she tries not to think about it as being competitive with other groups. Her intervention not being selected is not a loss. It just means another group is having a victory.
“This work is about listening to other people and letting people speak about their own communities,” she said. “You want to return power to indigenous communities and allow them to make decisions about themselves. That’s what this is about.”