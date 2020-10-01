The Calhoun softball team secured an 8-2 home victory in seven innings over region foe Blessed Trinity on Wednesday. Calhoun’s Molly Banks’ two-run homer in the second inning opened things up for the Lady Jackets offensively. Calhoun coach Diane Smith spoke glowingly of Banks jumpstarting the Lady Jackets’ scoring in that moment.
“She has struggled a little bit at the plate, but she came up there ready today and got ahold of that one,” Smith said. “That was a very good hit. She hit that two-run homer, and that got us started that inning, and we ended up scoring four. That definitely was a good start. Then, the next inning we came in and scored two right off the bat, so it always takes one to get it going. Usually, the others feed off of that.”
Banks’ home run propelled the Lady Jackets (15-7, 10-0) to score two more runs in the same inning (as aforementioned), two in the third and two in the sixth. Emma Rogers led the Lady Jackets in batting, as she went 2-2 from the plate with a double, a run and 3 RBIs. Jordan Blair went 2-2 as well and added two runs.
Maggie McBrayer had a solid day on the mound, only giving up two runs (one in the third and one in the seventh inning) on seven hits and throwing seven strikeouts. Smith shared her thoughts on McBrayer’s pitching performance.
“I thought she did a great job, but I felt like the umpire’s strike zone was a little small today,” Smith said. “She wasn’t getting the corners, but she’ll be fine. You just have to adapt to the official behind the plate. That’s what I always tell them. She did a good job and got us the win, so that’s good enough for me.”
While Smith expressed her desire for her team to play a little crisper, she was happy with the result overall.
“We won, and that was great,” Smith said. “However, I still feel like our batting isn’t where it needs to be. It’s been almost two weeks since we’ve had a game due to the rain, and the girls were getting a little itchy about playing. They came out today, and they won. That’s the main thing. I think we’ll get back in the groove after we play a few more games.”
The Lady Jackets will resume action on Tuesday, as they travel to Cass for a doubleheader that starts at 5 p.m.