Mohawk’s 2017 Sustainability Report showcases flooring company’s ongoing commitment to believe in better

CALHOUN, Ga.—The 2017 Sustainability Report released online by Mohawk Industries outlines how business decisions rooted in corporate social responsibility have resulted in great dividends for the world’s largest flooring company, its customers, employees and communities. This year’s report, unified under a message that showcases how Mohawk is committed to “Believe in Better,” details how the company is driving innovation through more thoughtful product design and manufacturing.
“At Mohawk, believing in better translates into countless actions that deliver better results for our customers and our planet, including innovative products and sustainable processes,” said Jeff Lorberbaum, Mohawk’s chairman and CEO. “Believing in better encompasses safety, wellness and training programs that help our associates lead healthier, more fulfilling lives as well as partnerships in our communities that improve the quality of life for area residents. We lead the industry in sustainability, and we are constantly seeking new opportunities to make a difference.”
The report reinforces Mohawk’s continued progress in doing more with less and its intent on growing its global business while reducing its environmental footprint. In 2017 alone, the company recycled 6.5 billion pounds of waste, 6.2 billion plastic bottles, 146 million pounds of foam trim into carpet cushion and 42 million pounds of rubber tires into welcome mats. Since 2015, Mohawk has reduced its water consumption by 442 million gallons, even as the company grew through eight acquisitions. Since 2010, the company has reduced its greenhouse gas intensity by 5 percent, energy intensity by 4.61 percent and water intensity by 36 percent, all while doubling its business.
“As Mohawk continues to grow, we are doing so in a responsible way with an emphasis on being good stewards in our communities, using resources wisely and well and providing a positive and empowering workplace for our people,” added Lorberbaum. “We know that sustainability is good business, and our successes are a testimony to our company-wide commitment to environmental and social responsibilities.”
The Sustainability Report highlights Mohawk’s sizeable commitment to a circular economy from start to finish. Mohawk uses significant post-consumer content as raw materials, transforming them into beautiful flooring. Quick-Step laminate planks, for example, are made with 74 percent recycled content. Glass is melted down from bottles, jars and windows to be molded into shimmering new Daltile mosaic tiles. PET plastic bottles are repurposed into pellets that are then turned into fiber used in Mohawk’s EverStrand carpeting. Innovative programs like ReCover help divert end-of-lifecycle carpet from the landfill, giving new life to flooring products.
The report also outlines how the company is walking the walk in sustainable design, actively working to achieve green building designations while also manufacturing products that help customers achieve their sustainability goals. Notable innovative products and tools include:
Air.o: The hypoallergenic Unified Soft Flooring (USF) solution features moisture resistance that reduces household odors. Additionally, it minimizes physical stress on installers. Composed of 100 percent recycled PET, Air.o can be completely recycled into new flooring at end-of-life.
EcoFlex Matrix: The latest addition to the EcoFlex family of carpet tile backings is a lighter-weight option for shipment to customers. It contains no harmful chemicals and is comprised of a minimum of 40 percent recycled content.
Lichen: The world’s first floor covering to achieve Living Product Challenge Petal Certification is inspired by the idea of “Nature’s Carpet.” This Red List-free commercial carpet plank collection is on track to give more back to the environment than it takes.
Virtual Reality: Using virtual reality technology, early adopter Mohawk is empowering consumers and designers to envision products in their spaces, saving time and sample materials that would otherwise end up in a landfill.
“Our residential and commercial customers are taking note, and their impressions directly correlate with the businesses they decide to support,” said George Bandy Jr., Mohawk’s vice president of sustainability and commercial marketing. “At Mohawk, we have looked at ourselves holistically and introspectively to make our own path to deliver sustainable solutions as we seek to leave more handprints than footprints for Mother Nature.”
The latest report shares inspirational employee stories, from accounts of Mohawk’s hurricane relief efforts, including the story of one Daltile associate whose team banded together to help her rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma; to employees packaging over 10,000 meals through Rise Against Hunger; life-changing partnerships with United Way and Susan G. Komen; employee wellness initiatives as well as personal reflections on everyday sustainability and more. These accounts showcase how Mohawk associates across all business units and brands are collectively doing better together.
Mohawk’s 2017 Sustainability Report is available exclusively online at MohawkSustainability.com.
About Mohawk
Mohawk Industries is a leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, hardwood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include Mohawk, American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, IVC, Karastan, Marazzi, Pergo, Unilin and Quick-Step. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.